Karen Koskey: Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release still working hard to help area wildlife

Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release is still around to help wildlife in Nevada County and some surrounding areas. Although the intake center is closed for the season, as it does every year, the organization is still very much in business.

Of course, like all businesses this year, the pandemic has affected us, as we have not been able to hold in-person fundraisers or presentations. However, you can still call the hotline at 530-432-5522 if you find an injured critter or have a wildlife related question.

And you can check out our website at http://www.CaWildlife911.org to find out more about us, and how you can help. We also accept donations on our website through PayPal.

The organization is also doing some restructuring this year, and we are very excited about this. We are looking for property we can lease or lease with option to buy to consolidate all species and the teams that care for them in one spot.

If you’re feeling especially generous and want to donate some unused property to us in return for a large tax deduction, that would be great. We are looking for a space with about five acres of usable land, zoned residential/agricultural-5.

There needs to be power and water to the property, and ideally it would have a building or three we could use for our office, clinic, and animal housing. If you are currently living on this property, or have renters on this property, that would be fine also, we can work around that, and your living situation would remain as is.

We can be creative in making this work. If you have or know of a property that might work for us, please contact our president, Bev Myers through our main phone at 530-432-5522 or email her at bevmyers4wrr@outlook.com.

In addition to looking for a new location, we are also very excited about some other changes that will take place, starting with new, expanded trainings for our volunteers. We will have informational meetings for those who are thinking about volunteering, so you can find out just how rewarding working with and for wildlife can be.

Then we will have beginning, intermediate, and advanced classes for “rehabbers” and new volunteers. We plan to start these trainings and meetings in January, and will post info, dates, and times on our website.

You will also be able to keep up with trainings and other updates by subscribing to our monthly newsletter. You can sign up for this newsletter on our website under the News and Events tab, or email me, Karen Koskey, editor, at kkosk6565@gmail.com, and I will add you to our mailing list.

The organization is still going strong, and we are looking to have a bigger and better organization in the coming year. Stay tuned.

Karen Koskey is the Education Team chair for Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release. For more information, visit http://www.CaWildlife911.org.