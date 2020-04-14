Karen Koskey: Wildlife rehabilitation in a time of crisis

We strongly encourage people finding a critter they think may be injured or orphaned to please call us before moving the animal or bird, unless they are in imminent danger from a predator or some other hazard (such as in the middle of a highway.)

As we humans take all recommended precautions to avoid contacting the COVID-19 virus —sheltering in place, working from home, and social distancing — our wild neighbors are still out socializing, running and flying around and having babies.

Some of these critters may become injured or orphaned and still need the help of Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release and our volunteers.

While we do not have a date for the opening of the Intake Center yet, and trainings have been postponed until we receive the all clear, we are still taking calls, and offering advice to anyone who happens upon a wild creature that may need help. We strongly encourage people finding a critter they think may be injured or orphaned to please call us before moving the animal or bird, unless they are in imminent danger from a predator or some other hazard (such as in the middle of a highway.)

Our trained volunteers can help you ascertain if the critter you found really needs help, or if perhaps the mother has just tucked her babies away while out foraging for food.

If you call and the volunteer determines the wildlife should be brought to us for help, please follow the directions of the volunteer. We may ask you to meet us at a predetermined time at our intake center. We may ask you to put the box containing the animal at the door or that you not leave your car and we will come out to take the box from you.

If you have signed up to come to one of our trainings that has been postponed, we will notify you as soon as we are given the go-ahead to have our trainings again. We still need volunteers, so “stay tuned”.

You can check out our website at http://www.CaWildlife911.org, or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/WildlifeRehabilitationandRelease. If you find an animal or bird you think needs our help, please call our hotline at 530-432-5522. Thank you all, and stay safe and healthy.

Karen Koskey is Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release’s education chair.