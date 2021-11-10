Julie Becker: Clean up the Centennial site responsibly

In order for Rise Grass Valley (or Rise Gold) to reach the point of reopening the Idaho-Maryland Mine, they first have to clean up the Centennial dumping site — a site near Centennial Drive where toxic mine waste was deposited many decades ago.

In a recent Other Voices column, “Enviros would stymie cleanup,” the author smears the intent of Community Environmental Advocates, claiming the group is railing against rehabbing the site in a responsible way — a claim that is way off base.

The Remedial Action Plan that Rise Gold presented to the Department of Toxic Substances Control is seriously flawed and unsuitable — calling for the destruction of healthy wetlands, riparian areas, and native plant communities that cover close to 70% of the whole site.

While Rise Gold will obviously need clean fill to cap the contaminated portion of the Centennial site, it seems counter-productive to dig up existing wetlands to use for this fill. The wetlands themselves are not contaminated — and they play an active role in the ecosystem. They filter water, reduce erosion and sequester greenhouse gases among other functions. They are a precious natural resource and they need to be protected, not used as a “cap” and destined to be buried under tons of rubble trucked from the mine site off Brunswick Road in the future.

In short, this is not an acceptable plan. It is not OK to backhoe, bulldoze and destroy acres of healthy property in order to cover up a section of toxic land and then proclaim the whole area environmentally sound.





But there is a viable alternative, and that is to obtain clean fill from offsite — leaving the wetlands and riparian areas intact. This would be the most responsible approach and it could easily be done. This is the approach Community Environmental Advocates supports and promotes — an approach that considers the health of our ecosystem and the overall welfare of our community.

Julie Becker lives in Nevada City.