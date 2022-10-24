Judy Wood: Fair and balanced candidate forums

In recent Union articles, Alan Riquelmy (8-25-22), the Editorial Board Our View (9-16-22), George Boardman, (9-20-22) and Terry McAteer (9-21-22) all decried the absence of candidate participation in the League of Women Voters (LWV) forums and called out by name those who had chosen to forgo these debates. Then, a few days ago (10-11-22), Fran Coles, in her article titled “We Will Not Be Deterred”, also stated “We (LWV) were only able to pull together one candidate forum…Why?” The answer is obvious, both locally and nationally. As one example of the national trend, in August 2022 the Republican Party in Morris County, N.J. pulled away from LWV debates with the chairwoman saying: “I see no benefit to the Republican Candidates to participate in this type of forum hosted by a league that has spent the last year advocating for leftist progressive causes. We look forward to other opportunities to debate in forums that are balanced and fair and that give all candidates equal time to communicate their platforms.”

On a national level, the LWV has become an arm of the Democrat Party. A look at their “2020-2022 Guide to Public Policy” shows the following:

LWV opposes photo ID and documentary proof of citizenship to vote; LWV believes the electoral college should be abolished; LWV believes that climate change is a threat to our planet and, among many other draconian environmental policies, supports abolishing the Keystone XL pipeline; “The league supports strong federal measures to limit the accessibility and regulate the ownership of weapons (handguns) by private citizens.”

This 148 page manifesto spells out the utopia envisioned by today’s central planners—progressives—who believe, above all else, that government intervention (i.e. force) produces better outcomes than a voluntary society.

In addition, LWV has forsaken its staid but respectable mission of registering people to vote and now encourages violent political activism. In 2018 the League CEO was arrested for crowding a Senate office building to demand that lawmakers reject Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. A national organization with the leftist political activism and policies of the LWV can no longer be trusted to run fair and balanced candidates’ forums. And it would be impossible for a local LWV to shun the policies and practices of the national group—they too must embrace the precepts.

Citizens and candidates believe that a trustworthy forum must include some or all of the following:

A short list of moderators from which opposing candidates could make a mutually agreeable choice;

Both conservative and liberal participants to choose and/or filter questions;

Unfiltered questions from the floor.

The local LWV would agree to none of the above but, instead, insisted on their own moderator with that person filtering the questions. With such a rigid and biased structure, some candidates understandably refused to participate. Hopefully, I’ve answered Ms. Coles’ question “Why?”

Judy Wood lives in Grass Valley.