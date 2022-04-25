Judy Wood: CRT a pervasive ideology

In response to “Other Voices” columns by Sarah Daley (April 2 and July 27, 2021) and Timothy May (June 2021), let me state clearly: Critical race theory has nothing to do with how history is taught.

Rather, CRT is an ideology — a set of beliefs — whose tenets permeate K-12 education, including many of our own schools in Nevada County.

So, what are CRT’s major beliefs? Here is my understanding:

∎ The United States is systemically and irredeemably racist. Everything is seen through the lens of race.

∎ Skin color determines behavior. Whites are born an oppressor; Blacks are born a victim. “There is no such thing as a positive white identity.”

∎ Equity (equal outcomes) replaces equality (equal opportunity). Differences in outcomes is a sign of racism.

∎ “Prejudice plus power” equals racism. Individuals who are members of the white group in power are racist. Individuals who are members of marginalized groups not in power are not racist.

∎ An individual is meaningful only as a member of a group. Your identity is defined by your group, a clear Marxist construct. The Marxist origins of this ideology are beyond dispute.

∎ Practice anti-racism. “All critical theories must include social activism.” “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”

The CRT beliefs listed above are diametrically opposed to America’s fundamental principles of equality, liberty, justice and government by consent.

Our Declaration of Independence, which has steadfastly guided us toward attaining these principles, sets forth our beliefs:

∎ All men are created equal vs. (CRT) humans are created as oppressors or oppressed.

∎ They are endowed by their creator with rights vs. (CRT) rights come from government.

∎ Governments are created to protect individual rights vs. (CRT) governments are created to ensure equity (take from one and give to another … socialism).

∎ Governments derive their power from the people vs. (CRT) governments derive their power from cancel culture, censorship, coercion.

Here, in Nevada County, I believe the superintendent of Nevada Joint Union High School District accused our community and our country of being systemically racist in two separate letters (Jan. 13, 2021 and June 9, 2020). Not a shred of evidence was submitted to back up these charges. Yet these are the ideas being foisted on Nevada County children from the highest levels.

In the summer of 2020, the district created an anti-racism task force, ostensibly “in response to strong district stakeholder and community input.” They claimed 900-plus signatures on a petition. After six months of repeated requests for the signatures, the administration finally admitted they couldn’t produce them. The recommendations of the task force included the following:

∎ “Recommendation: Create identity-based affinity groups … as a brave space for students to explore their identities.” Identity politics, writ large. It further states: “Hold space … for students who want white affinity groups/feel it is ‘reverse racism’, etc.” In other words, explain to white students why everyone gets affinity groups except them.

∎ “Recommendation: Hold trainings on implicit bias, equity, inclusion, and restorative justice for NJUSHD faculty and staff.” This comes straight out of the CRT handbook.

∎ Recommendation: “Consider creation of a ‘Dean of Equity’ position within NJUHSD.” This would, presumably, mirror Kendi’s “DOA (Department of Anti-Racism, to be established by constitutional amendment), responsible for pre-clearing all local, state and federal public policies to ensure they won’t yield racial inequity …”

∎ The recommendations are peppered with CRT-alternate language, which as George Orwell warned in his novel “1984,” can (and is) used to subjugate and obfuscate: equity, diversity, restorative justice, microaggressions, implicit bias, culturally responsive teaching, and social and emotional learning. All of these expressions guide students into a group identity. Or, as Christopher Rufo said, they support state-sanctioned racism.

The name “anti-racism task force” suggests actively discriminating against oppressor groups: whites. In her article, “Why anti-racism should be resisted,” Asra Nomani correctly asserts that parents around the country are fighting this return to segregation.

I believe critical race theory is a virus more deadly than COVID-19. It does not teach history. It does teach our children to hate their country and judge each other by skin color and gender.

“Make no mistake about it, critical race theory poses an existential threat to the United States.” — Swain and Schorr, “Black Eye for America, How Critical Race Theory is Burning Down the House,” p. 21.

Judy Wood lives in Grass Valley.