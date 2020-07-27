Joyce Scott: Fast and Fit, longtime fitness studio in Grass Valley, closes doors

There is a heavy and grieving heart within the lady writing this. I have had the privilege, fun and pleasure to be a part of Fast and Fit for 15 years as a personal trainer.

My thanks go out to Judi Bannister, owner extraordinaire of Fast and Fit and super good friend. She has given me the pleasure to work with some of the finest ladies in Nevada County. What a blessing this has been.

It’s not over for us in our hearts, minds and bodies. Many a friendship was formed within this circle of members. Fitness tips, exercises, wellness and nutrition was a constant discussion. Personal stories, freely shared, will be remembered. If only those walls could talk! They have now quieted down. But the memories and learnings will continue on within. COVID-19 can’t take that away. Seventeen and a half years ago Judi Bannister opened the doors of Fast and Fit Women’s Workout Centre resulting in friendships, fitness and health.

On July 19, COVID-19 closed the doors. The safety of the ladies has been Judi’s primary concern since the day she opened. Seventeen years later her primary concern with the pandemic turned out to be the reason Fast and Fit was permanently closed.

What was so unique about Fast and Fit? “Just women,” for one. All were greeted by name as they entered. New people always introduced to others. Conversations ensued when the ice broke and the sighs of comfort were heard. All were catered to and supported in safely reaching for individual needs and goals. The ladies learned to exercise to their capacity while engaging in conversation and laughter. I will miss the energy and laughter.

Fast and Fit evolved into so much more than “just a gym.” Personal Trainers professionally taught a variety of classes always with the members in mind, teaching and challenging as they grew in their abilities. Friendships were formed. Contests were entered and enjoyed. Judi was always coming up with unusual ideas and encouraging her staff to do likewise. Watching the ladies being involved was a pleasure. Witnessing success stories regarding improved health and strength gained are ingrained in my mind and heart.

The staff is grieving along with Judi. Ladies, we will miss you. Thank you for being there with us for so many years. Thank you for your generous and heartfelt kind words upon hearing the news. Carry on with style and grace as you find your new path to fitness, good health and gracious living. We’ll be right there with you.

Joyce Scott worked for 15 years as a personal trainer at Fast and Fit in Grass Valley.