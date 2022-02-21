Joyce Hoffman: Let’s run the city like we live here

I recently learned some disturbing news about our local city’s government. Well, that’s my opinion. I learned the difference between two forms of city government: the council manager and mayor council formats.

Posted in The Union on Sept. 25, 2013, was the announcement made by then-Mayor,Dan Miller. He said, “The City Council has directed its staff to begin the process of having a city manager instead of a city administrator.”

This has become a popular trend, but few citizens know the details. A part of the Government Code states that the city manager “need not be a city resident.” This can be read in “Creating Effective Government: A High Wire Act,” by Julie Hayward Biggs of Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP.”

What’s been bothering me since the conversion to a city manager is that the concerns of the city’s residents have been usurped by the city’s voracious appetite for annexing more land and gaining more taxable income, often done against citizens’ appeals.

In 2016, citizens living on Washington Hill signed a petition to stop the intent to split two properties into four. There were many good reasons for not building four properties.





Two of the parcels, which now have homes on them, had been the former site of a mine shaft so large that people had for years been using it to dump oil cans, garbage of all kinds and two vehicles. Local neighbors testified to that.

Even with many signatures, the city denied their appeal. The citizens then invested their own money to challenge the city’s decision. Even with excellent legal, environmental assessment and personal testimony from the group, the city turned them down.

In fact, the City Council members made their decision based on what the city attorney advised them to do. They looked toward him for how to answer. The attorney, city manager and city planner decided how the council would decide. I doubt that any of these three people live in Grass Valley.

The city of Grass Valley continues to make decisions that are clearly not what the citizens want. Why would they ignore so many people? Because they can, and they don’t have to live with the consequences of their decisions.

Out of the entire hired staff of Grass Valley’s administrative offices, only two people live in Grass Valley. This was information given to me by request.

Then, it was the decision to close Mill Street, making our town virtually a visitors’ theme park. Those of us who live in the historic downtown were not notified of this by mail. The survey the city claims shows support of residents is a joke.

Now it’s the RV park that is overwhelmingly unpopular with people who live nearby. At the first meeting there were so many letters and phone calls against it that it looked embarrassing for the city. The follow-up meeting was loaded with pro-RV development, no doubt the result of the city’s requesting help from merchants and businesses to show support.

Like the survey for the pedestrian Mill Street project, these pro votes are not necessarily from people who live near the proposed changes. Those who are the most impacted have not been represented.

So, friends and neighbors who live in Grass Valley, we have a voice but don’t count on anybody at city hall to listen to you. If we want somebody to represent us and do what we think is the best decision for our town, we need to make sure that those who are governing us are one of us.

The only way to replace a city manager is if the mayor chooses to replace the person. Additionally, at least three other votes from the council are needed.

Will the City Council do something to remedy the situation? Will we hire a person who deals with changes on an every-day-of-the-week basis? Keep this in mind the next time you vote.

The council members who were active when the decision was made includes Dan Miller, Jan Arbuckle, Lisa Swarthout, Howard Levine and Jason Fouyer. Let’s run our city as if we live here.

Joyce Hoffman lives in Grass Valley.