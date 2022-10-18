Jonathan Collier: Measure W — Political drama

To build or not to build? For Nevada City, this question has fueled a feud for decades between those who fight change and those who accept it. This election season the drama and ensuing stories unfold in perhaps their most colorful rendition yet with the controversial Measure W.

The stage was set when California passed SB9 in an effort to address the housing crisis. It allows single family residences within cities and towns to build additional homes and potentially split their lots creating more infill housing. Measure W is a local attempt to thwart State initiative SB9.

On one side we have our local preseverationists, land use planners and historians. They tell a story where a horde of developers descend on Nevada City, intent to cut it into a checkerboard of 1200 square foot parcels where 6-8 housing units 35 feet tall loom over every fence destroying the historic character of its neighborhoods, clogging the streets and quadrupling the population of a town that’s just fine the way it is. To save Nevada City from ruination a 23 page initiative, Measure W, has been drawn up to cast a protective spell so it will never become “Anywhere, USA.”

On the other side, a motley crew ranging across the political spectrum, many hardened by years of campaigning in Nevada City’s political underbelly, united by a common enemy: the Head NIMBY, work hard against a sinister plot hatched by the Hysterical Society to enact stringent architectural reviews making it impossible to alter a single shingle of their home or build anything new, therefore casting the town in an enchanted snow globe… forever. Meanwhile, in Sacramento, the State Attorney General sits at his office ready to launch a lawsuit that will financially ruin the City’s anemic bank account.

In all seriousness, I admit I bought into the hype and the hullabaloo and perpetuated a bit of it myself. But there was a lot of mixed messaging out there, and so I dug deeper. The more I looked the more I found inaccuracies and misinformation being blown up and exaggerated by all sides of the conflict. Many a tall tale was being told.

According to the independent analysis prepared for the City, SB9 could realistically affect 31 properties. But that’s only if you believe the policy wonks, impartial legal consultants and UC Berkeley researchers who study the actual effects of California’s housing policies.

31 potential properties is pretty miniscule, but that’s not what’s at stake here. Fundamentally there’s an ideological struggle about what makes Nevada City so special.

For proponents of Measure W, their website states it rather simply, “What makes Nevada City unique and desirable to live in? The continuing appreciation of its history and our citizen’s hard work to preserve it.” The past is paramount.

Nevada City takes pride in its history and it should. It has a rich and colorful past with a multitude of fascinating, esoteric tidbits that create a quilt of how Nevada City has played a significant role in the broader course of history.

But never have I heard from anyone that the foremost reason they live or visit here is because of the Motherlode architecture. Historic mining towns are not unique, they run up and down the Sierras and across the nation.

Our history is exceptional because it is driven by a tradition of innovation, of new ideas that had a greater impact on the world. It’s not the inanimate houses and buildings that make our town desirable, but rather its people and their diversity, creativity and progressive ideals.

The people I know are drawn to Nevada City because of its culture and vibrancy, a splendid mountain town rich with art, music, theater, performances and festivals, good food, yoga and healers, artisanal shops, parks, trails and outdoor recreation. The historic district is a pillar of the community but it doesn’t stand alone in holding the weight of what makes our town so remarkable.

Change happens and it’s scary, but living in a museum won’t save us. Yes, we love our beautiful historic town, but I care more about its people than its facade, and I’m not willing to sacrifice its future for its past. I’d like to believe that Nevada City’s best days are not behind us but ahead.

And really, the best thing about Nevada City is the sense of community, of people actually caring about other people, and taking care of each other. If you agree, vote no on W.

Jonathan Collier lives in Nevada City.