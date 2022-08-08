Jon Kaufman: Fear mongering narrative

I know this is an opinion page, but The Union should try harder to not be a platform for misleading information. In his Aug. 3 article, “Frightening things are unfolding,” Mr. Dave Glubetich predictably sets up a fear mongering narrative about Chinese superiority to eventually land his intended, shopworn message: libs don’t care to know the real facts, Fox News is the gospel, Dems are in league with the enemy, and, of course Hunter Biden. It’s not clear whether Mr. Gubetich actually knows the real facts around the oil to China story and is acting as a propagandist for the anti-democracy, alternate facts party or just blindly believes whatever Tucker Carlson tells him. Judge for yourself.

Consistent with current federal law, the U.S. government recently released Strategic Reserve oil at a competitive auction to increase the global oil supply, which according to experts has the precise effect of reducing gasoline prices. Sales revenues from the auction will be used to replenish the SPR when oil prices fall. The winning bidders, at their sole discretion, may then resell that oil to whomever they choose, which this time, among others, included the Chinese oil firm Sinopec. The U.S. at that point has no say in where auctioned oil is sold. As for Hunter Biden, he used to, but no longer owns equity in an investment company that held shares of Sinopec.

See how easy it is to string together a few innocuous items, twist them around a bit and invent a damning narrative to sway the public toward one’s overarching agenda? It happens every day on Info Wars, Breitbart, Drudge, the Sinclair networks, every conspiracy theory outlet and, of course, on beloved Fox News. Can The Union do a bit of fact checking before joining this disservice to its readership? Toss in a jab (pun intended) at the military for doing what it must (vaccinate) to keep our fighting forces in peak health to defend the rights of us all, including those who demand the “freedom” to sneeze deadly pathogens into our faces, and you’ve got a real peach of an op-ed from Mr. Glubetich.

Jon Kaufman lives in Nevada City