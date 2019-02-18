John Palmer: Who should our next president be?

As the 2020 election campaign cycle begins to warm up, it's time to think about what we want in a president.

My answer: someone who has experience in politics and leadership. Someone with a well-rounded education; with knowledge about world affairs and how our government works. Someone who gets along with others, is diplomatic yet firm. Someone who surrounds him or herself with consultants and advisors of the highest integrity. Someone with a clear vision of what is best for the country and reasonable solutions for the issues that affect the populace.

And, a little charisma and an ability to speak clearly and concisely doesn't hurt.

Another way to approach this is to look at what we don't want in a president: Obviously, any person in a position of power or leadership should not be dishonest. Lying to the people, though not illegal, is certainly morally and ethically wrong.

A president should not favor one race or religion over another; he should embrace all people equally. A president should not ignore or insult our global partners. A president should not associate with criminal elements and persons whose motivation is greed. He or she should not abandon long held agreements. He or she should not use the office of the president to further any personal financial goals.

The president should not, for any reason, do the bidding of any despotic regime or enemy nation. A president should not ignore the majority but should make decisions based on their wants and needs. In this day and age, a president should not ignore the threat of climate change and should work with the global community to make moves to arrest it.

Recommended Stories For You

And lastly, the president should be a hard worker. He or she should dedicate his days and weeks to serving the people and follow a strict work ethic. He should start early and stay late.

If we look at the current Democrats who have thrown their hats in the ring to run for president, all of them have the qualities they should and none of them have the qualities they shouldn't. And all of them, as current public servants, have shown a good work ethic.

Now, if we look at the Republican contender, our current president, we see that he doesn't have any of the qualities he should have, but has all of the qualities he shouldn't have. And, based on his schedule, he's lazy. According to recent information, he works about two hours a day.

I have three questions: How did he ever get elected president, why is he still president and who in their right mind would vote for him to be president again?

John Palmer lives in Nevada City.