John Fleming: We can’t survive eight years of Trump

Nausea: That’s what I feel when I envision another four years of the Trump regime.

Yet, the path that the Democratic hopefuls are on will lead directly to helping Trump win the 2020 election, ultimately destroying (whatever will be left of) this grand experiment called America.

Going down the line by candidates who hold the best positions (according to the polls), we’ve got Joe Biden, far out in front. He’s a moderate and he has White House experience. Those are good things, in my mind. What is not so good is his age and the appearance that his mind isn’t as sharp as it once was. Then, there is Sanders, who has fantastic appeal to the young and idealistic. While many of our institutions incorporate socialistic ideals, Sanders proposes complete change. Close on Bernie’s heels are Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, who seem to be cut from the same cloth as Sanders, bent on socialism. We are and have always been a capitalistic society and most Democrats simply don’t want to go down the road of socialism.

“Medicare For All” takes away private health care for 160 million citizens, and many don’t want to give that up. The left will not relent and will rip your health care from you. Expanding on the less expensive and still mostly intact Obamacare makes sense and is far more likely to be embraced by moderates.

Then, we have these ridiculous ideas like opening the borders for people to come and go as they please, gifting the non-citizen with all the benefits citizens receive. That’s just dumb. The progressives also tout excusing all student loan debt, and making four-year college programs free. Who is paying for that? Trump has already buried us with $22 trillion worth of national debt, and the left wants to tack that on to the deficit? I don’t think so!

Why do the candidates think that most Democrats are on the far-left of the spectrum in their ideals? I’ll tell you why: It is because the radical left is screaming the loudest and all the candidates hear is their outrageous “list of demands.” Just as the LGBTQ movement has made great strides in their efforts for simple, God-given human rights (which I completely support), those wins were because they organized and screamed loudly. Would it surprise you if I told you that the total of LGBTQ population in the U.S. is less than 5%? Check it out on Wiki, if you don’t believe me! Today, you’d be hard pressed to find a television show in which a gay couple isn’t involved (sometimes, quite graphically). Press coverage, gay pride parades, constant news of this or that person “coming out” create the illusion that half the population is gay. Not that there’s anything wrong with it (Thank you, Jerry Seinfeld for that line). The leftist Democrats have taken a page out of the very successful LGBTQ playbook and, in their radical minds, there is zero tolerance for the moderate Democrat.

They are blinded to the fact that their “demands” will lose us the election.

My point is that the Democratic candidates have got to stop listening to whomever screams the loudest and poll everyday voters as to their thoughts and desires.

I feel what we need is a young-ish moderate to take on Trump. It’s the only way we will defeat him. And, if we don’t defeat him, our country will continue to lose what’s left of its good standing on the world’s stage, and the world, itself, likely may not survive.

Who are the moderate candidates? Hard to say: politicians, well, lie. To me, it looks like Biden is moderate, a good man, but can he last out the rigors of the campaign trail? Other good moderate choices are Michael Bennet, Steve Bullock, Amy Klobuchar and Tulsi Gabbard. Search for yourself, though. I may have missed some. Borderline moderates seemed to be Julian Castro, and Bill de Blasio, who has dropped out of the race.

Bottom line: If you support a left-wing candidate, you’re doing Trump a favor. Don’t be bullied into supporting a candidate that doesn’t share your values. Four years of Donald Trump is bad. We will not survive eight.

John Fleming lives in Grass Valley.