John E. Zimmerman: Republicans threaten democracy

This nation and its democracy are in grave danger.

Regular readers of this space may think that the danger comes from critical race theory, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and Dr. Seuss cancellations.

But no, there is a real danger much worse than those trumped-up flimsy issues. The fact is that the majority of Republicans, taken in by lies and hate, now support efforts to subvert our right to vote and even the Constitution.

With absolutely no supporting evidence, a large majority believe the Big Lie that the recent election was stolen from Donald Trump. They took that case to court over 60 times and had zero evidence to back up any of those cases: none, zero, zip, nada. There is not an iota of evidence that any significant fraud occurred anywhere, and many have looked long and hard.

In Arizona, they engaged in a secretive, incompetent, hyper-partisan, and illegal “fraudit” of the recent vote. That effort, too, produced zero evidence of any fraud except in the minds of its instigators.





The Big Lie is just that, a scandalous un-American lie concocted out of whole cloth by a noted fabricator that no American should believe or tolerate.

Further, several hundred of the misled “true believers” violently stormed the nation’s capital on Jan. 6 in an effort to overthrow the results of the last election and install Donald Trump as president again. This was seen live on national TV, with the breaking down of doors and windows, the beating and macing of police officers with over 130 injured, and the deaths of some.

Yet Trump Republicans are trying to dismiss this attack as a nothingburger even though it is one of the darkest days this nation or democracy has ever seen. And far too many Republican legislators voted that day against certifying the election results, including our own Doug LaMalfa.

Worst of all, Republicans are using the Big Lie and the false allegations of fraud to make it harder to vote in many states and to place themselves solely in charge of the counting and certifying.

This could result in the end of democracy here, as these mechanisms can be used to void the will of the people and keep Republicans in power regardless of the actual votes. In Georgia and Texas, they are going so far as to make it a crime to give someone waiting in an unnecessarily long lines to vote a bottle of water! That demonstrates the utter contempt that they have for the voting public.

Americans, if you cherish your democracy, your voting rights, and even the Constitution, you cannot vote for a Republican candidate for any office until they can demonstrate respect for the rights of all citizens and their right to vote and be represented.

This especially includes those like LaMalfa who voted to negate the votes of millions of Americans in order to upend our system and place Trump back in the Oval Office. You don’t have to vote “D,” but don’t vote “R” or you may find that is the last time you cast a meaningful vote.

John E. Zimmerman lives in Grass Valley.