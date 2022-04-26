John E. Zimmerman: Putin’s lessons for America

The current war in Ukraine is providing the world with some insights into some basic political truths that Americans should heed.

Vladimir Putin is a typical modernday authoritarian dictator: While Russia holds elections, they are a sham and Putin is in fact dictator for life. Like other authoritarians, he rules with the iron fist, jailing and murdering individual political and journalistic opponents and even entire cities and provinces like Grozny and Chechnya.

Even now an anyone in Russia can be jailed for 10 years just for calling his Ukraine war a “war.” All answer to him and all are subject to his whims and decrees.

By all accounts, Putin launched this terribly misguided war, ruinous for both Ukraine and Russia, purely on his own volition. And his justifications for doing so hold not a drop of water and are only disinformation intended to mask whatever his true motivation is (glory of being the new conquering czar?).

His decision was likely based on bad information given to him by the yes men who surround every dangerous authoritarian. The abysmal efforts of his military against a seemingly very inferior foe are particularly telling.

Like most authoritarian dictators, he runs his country as kleptocracy, in which all public revenues are stolen by him and a small group of oligarchs. This has apparently also applied to his military, and many of the resources intended for them were sold off by generals and colonels to stuff into their own bank accounts, leaving his army much less well equipped than it was presumed to be.

In addition, the army is run by the same political system, top down and no one questions the leaders decisions nor tells them bad news. Putin’s yes men apparently told him that Ukraine would fall in hours and that the Russians would be welcomed as liberators.

The lesson for American is to see the terrible failings of such an autocratic system and resist all attempts to install one here.

Governing a nation by the whims of one man and the bad information given to him by sycophants make a recipe for disaster. The Republican Party is showing far too much evidence of being perfectly willing to overthrow our democracy and install an all-powerful autocrat.

It is clear that ex-President Donald Trump was attempting to do exactly that in late 2020 and up to Jan 6, 2021: By hook or by crook or by riot, to overturn our free and fair election and reinstall himself as president.

He was aided and abetted by many elected officials and other people of national significance, and far too many Republicans supported and still support his attempts. Examples of this autocratic overbearing use of power can be found in many states that are controlled by Republicans.

In Texas, they have enacted a law that makes it financially ruinous to engage in a legal, constitutional action. In many others, they are enacting laws to ban books, take away voting rights, emplace partisans to oversee election administration and vote counting, tell teachers that they cannot teach truth, and enact hate-filled biased laws targeting those in the LGBTQ community — even when the electorate supports none of those things.

America, if you don’t want to see your nation turn into something like Russia, where you can be imprisoned for saying the word “war,” where the wealth of the nation is constantly siphoned off to a few cronies, where truth and good policy are ignored in favor of the whims of a strong man, stop supporting Republicans until they come to their senses.

Republicans may feel that this is the way to win the “culture war,” but if they succeed they will find that they have made a deal with the devil, and he ain’t a nice guy.

John E. Zimmerman lives in Grass Valley.