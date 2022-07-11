Joe Parsons: Free and fair elections at stake

There is an existential threat to our country, and one facet of it is playing out here and now in Nevada County. Randy Economy, a radio talk show host living in Riverside County, has demanded a recount of the recent election for clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

Many people will believe him, just as many still believe that the 2020 presidential election, which the former president lost by more than seven million popular votes, was “rigged.”

THE CANDIDATES

Three candidates ran for Nevada County’s clerk-recorder/registrar of voters in 2022, but only two bear mentioning: Natalie Adona, now serving as assistant to retiring Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz, and retired Navy petty officer Jason Tedder.

The differences between the two are stark. Adona earned a bachelor’s in political science from the University of California in Berkeley, a juris doctor (law degree) from American University Washington College of Law, and a master’s in public administration from American University’s School of Public Affairs. She has been the assistant clerk-recorder/registrar for two and a half years and has worked in the field of elections for 15 years.

Mr. Tedder served in the U.S. Navy for five years, reaching the rate of firecontrolman 2nd Class (E5) before medically retiring after a shipboard accident in 2011. He has not been employed since leaving the service, although he receives Navy retirement pay of approximately $450 per month and Veterans Administration disability pay that could be as much as $3,680 per month. He has taken classes under the Post-9/11 GI Bill (up to $4,000 per month) but has received no degrees or certifications.

THE TEDDER CAMPAIGN

Mr. Tedder’s campaign asserted that “many Nevada County residents … share my concerns about the integrity of our elections …. The 2016 and 2020 elections were indisputably surrounded by doubt and mistrust.” He declared that public faith in our elections is “fragile.”

Tedder pledged to tighten election security, using sworn law enforcement officers to collect ballots, and purchasing higher resolution video cameras to surveil vote counting. He did not elaborate on how the county would implement and pay for these changes.

NATIONAL STRATEGY

Jason Tedder’s campaign was part of a long-term nationwide Republican strategy to limit access to voting under the guise of “election security.”

His campaign received more than $40,000, including several individual donations of $3,000. A mailing smearing Adona sent by a group calling itself Americans for Good Government spent an additional $8,300. Tedder stated that he had nothing to do with the mailer, but he did not repudiate it very strongly, either.

Natalie Adona launched her campaign with $5,700.

Tedder lost the election by nearly 15,000 votes. He received 7,843 votes (23.3%) to Adona’s 22,800 67.9%). The vote was certified on June 29.

THE RECOUNT

The recount demand was filed on July 5 by Economy, but examination of the document’s metadata shows that Tedder created it.

The recount will cost an estimated $83,000, paid by the person requesting it. Economy must pay $10,096 upfront and make daily payments of $1,813 as long as the recount lasts — an estimated 38 days.

The challenge is frivolous. Contrary to what Mr. Economy — yes, that is his real name — claims, the application for a recount is not to ensure the integrity of the election. It is to create doubt in our electoral system and process.

ECONOMY’S HISTORY

Economy was a spokesperson for the recent recall attempt of Gavin Newsom. The recall, which cost California taxpayers more than $225 million, was defeated by the same margin as Newsom’s 2018 win — 62%.

The point of the long-shot recall was not to replace a relatively popular governor just a few months before the general election. The recall’s defeat was a foregone conclusion. The point was to reinforce the stark political divisions in our state and country and increase distrust in election integrity.

Tedder’s recount and the attempted gubernatorial recall are components of a long-term, national campaign to further divisions by demonizing and delegitimizing political opponents.

It relies mainly on confirmation bias, the willingness to accept claims if they reinforce beliefs we already hold — regardless of their accuracy or truth. The recent national election also revealed the strategy of installing people qualified only by their partisan beliefs into foundational positions such as registrar of voters.

The threat is real. We cannot allow ourselves to become complacent merely because we approve of a narrative presented by one side. We must remain vigilant — and vote.

Joe Parsons lives in Alta Sierra.