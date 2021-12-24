Jodi McDonald: Who stole the spirit of Christmas?

I am old … and lonely and weary. I have been abandoned by those I love and who have loved me. Not long ago we had a wonderful rapport. Lately though, I am told my ways are old-fashioned, outdated, antiquated, and no longer acceptable. That saddens me. I know it is inevitable that times change, but shouldn’t we hold on to the principles, ethics and moralities that bind us together?

If you’ve just glanced at the author of this page, to see who I am, you’ve been deceived. You already know me. I am the vanishing spirit of Christmas.

Who stole the spirit of Christmas from this town? Have you noticed that there is no sign of Christmas on either side of the Brunswick Basin shopping center? However, kudos to the Fowler Shopping Center for the tinsel trees adorning the light poles there.

It’s nice that downtown Main Street has been decorated, but it doesn’t exactly shout Christmas Joy. The decorations are generic winter decorations of garland, red bows, and reindeer. The few nights of Cornish Christmas are wonderful. That is very much on the plus side, and there are few bold individual businesses that have decorated in the spirit of Christmas with Santas, sleighs, and angels. But on the whole, the spirit of Christmas in our town is a bit dismal.

On a national level, Rudolf the Red-nosed Reindeer is being replaced by Tiptoe, an ugly reindeer effigy. Apparently, the legend of Rudolf is viewed by the cancel culture as bullying. Frosty the Snowman is seemingly viewed as sexist because he is a snowman and not a snow person. They also say he is environmentally challenging with his two eyes made of coal.





The song “I saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” is … well, you can see the implications of that one and how it could really rile some people to no end. I’m told the song “White Christmas” is offensive now, too. I suppose you can figure that one out.

Then there is the sweet little Drummer Boy. His image evokes the image of the drummer boys in the Civil War, and let’s face it, it might be more acceptable if the title was “The Little Drummer Them.”

There is also a big hullabaloo over the cute song, “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” I’m told it is obvious that is a song about elder abuse. They let the poor old lady walk home in snow on Christmas Eve and a big fat Santa ran over her with his sleigh.

The chipmunk’s song, “Don’t be Late” depicts animal abuse because Dave hollers at the chipmunks throughout the song.

“Santa Baby,” they say is a truly bad song because of its “sugar daddy” implications.

Last but not the least offensive is our jolly old Santa Claus. He is causing quite a stir with the cancel culture group. They have found so much wrong with him it’s mind-boggling. Apparently his obese body sends the wrong image to children. His diet of cookies and milk is a nutritional nightmare for them to explain. Seemingly, too, when children find out that he “sees you when you’re sleeping and he knows when you’re awake,” they have some sort of psychological paranoid breakdown because it suggests he is a peeping Tom. The part about him “checking his list and checking it twice” to find out who’s been naughty or nice somehow portrays him as a bully who threatens children into good behavior.

There’s a lot more. You know it, and so do I. You only have look around, be observant and listen, and you will clearly see what is happening.

The spirit of Christmas is slowly dying. I hope you won’t let that happen. May you find the gentle spirit of Christmas love and joy in the old-fashioned way, and boldly express it. And by the way, should you chose to wish me happy holidays instead of merry Christmas, it won’t offend me, because you see, holiday is a compound stemming from the words holy and day.

Jodi McDonald lives in Grass Valley.