JoAnne McIntire: Can Hwy 174 project be scrapped, too?

Has the opportunity to end Caltrans’ road project on 174 appeared? In reading the newspapers and hearing about the cancellation of some road projects in other areas of California, I wonder whether this provides us an opportunity to end the currently planned project on 174?

Gov. Newsom wants to use more funds on helping address climate change and our air pollution problems by putting more focus on mass transit projects. As a result, the Sacramento Bee reports that two projects which are highly desired by their communities have been canceled. One is the widening of Highway 99 in Madera and Tulare counties. The estimated cost was $17 million. Another was along Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County with a cost estimate of $15.5 million. Our $28 million project would almost cover them both.

From newspaper reports it appears that unlike us, these communities want these projects and are upset at their cancellation. Could this help us get rid of Caltrans’ highly unpopular boondoggle along 174?

Perhaps the group who have fought so diligently to stop their plans could direct us. Who can we write to about this? Can we direct letters and emails to the officials of the counties where projects were canceled and get them behind this as well?

The project on 174 is set to start next spring, but have we now been presented with a great opportunity to end it?

JoAnne McIntire

Grass Valley