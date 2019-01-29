Joanne Castles: Sammie’s Friends is ‘Doing it again!”

In September 2017, Sammie's Friends launched the "2017 Cat Crisis Program" which paid for all cat spays and neuters to people needing financial help in Nevada County.

We are now launching the "2019 Cat Crisis Program" to continue the mission of alleviating the over-population of unwanted cats in Nevada County. If you have a cat that needs altering, call a participating vet (listed below) and ask for the "2019 Cat Crisis" fund to pay for it. It's that easy.

The cat crisis programs are in response to the number of kittens turned in to the Nevada County Animal Shelter increasing 23 percent and 18 percent in 2015 and 2016, after basically being flat the preceding three years. Approximately 800 cats were spayed or neutered during the 2017 Cat Crisis Program and resulted for the first time in six years a decrease in the number of kittens brought in to the Shelter in 2018 (down 12 percent).

The actual number of kittens handled by the shelter in a year probably far exceeds the public's perception. In 2018, 386 kittens were still turned in to the shelter. Remember, this is in addition to the adult cats, dogs, and other animals they routinely manage and care for until long term homes are found.

In 2018, 386 kittens were still turned in to the shelter.

This program obviously costs money and the response far exceeded initial expectations. Please consider donating to this cause. Make donations to Sammie's Friends, including a note designating it to be used for the Cat Crisis project. You can mail or drop off donations to the Nevada County Animal Shelter (14647 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, CA 95949) or to Sammie's Nifty Thrift Shop (627 E. Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945).

If you have any questions, contact me at joannecastles@gmail.com or come into the thrift store and talk.

Participating vets include:

Alta Sierra Veterinary Clinic (530-271-0101)

Animal Clinic of Lake of the Pines (530-268-1266)

Animal Save (530-271-7071)

Best Friends Animal Clinic (530-272-2817)

Brighton Greens Veterinary Hospital (530-477-6863)

Brunswick Veterinary Clinic (530-477-2287)

For the Love of Pets Veterinary Hospital (530-477-5683)

Four Paws Animal Clinic (530-265-3722)

Mother Lode Veterinary Clinic (530-272-6651)

Penn Valley Veterinary Associates (530-432-3125)

Pine Creek Veterinary Clinic (530-478-9141)

Joanne Castles lives in Grass Valley.