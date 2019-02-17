Joan Merriam: The Trump tax fairytale

I guess I didn't get the memo about how President Trump's tax bill would make such a huge difference in our middle-class lives.

Instead, I had an extremely rude awakening when I finished my taxes yesterday. Thanks to this "innovative," "great" tax plan, even though my total income for 2018 was barely above what it was in 2017, my taxable income was almost $13,000 higher than it was the previous year.

Plus, I qualified for almost $7,000 less in deductions. My refund? How about an 84 percent cut to my federal tax refund, compared to 2017.

In fact, for the first time in my life I'll get more back from the state than from the federal government.

As a part-time community college instructor, I barely make ends meet as it is, and I know I'm not alone. Despite the boom on Wall Street and the perception that family income rose last year, the fact is that inflation also rose, offsetting any growth in wages.

According to a report from the Brookings Institution, real wage growth is close to zero. The only thing contributing to income growth in 2018 was the fact that we worked longer hours, as opposed to earning better wages. Plus, older workers are forced to either stay longer in the labor force or return to it after retirement because of economic pressures.

There's little argument that Trump's tax plan heavily benefits the wealthy and corporations. It slashed the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent, and its treatment of "pass-through" entities means about $17 billion in tax savings for millionaires. At the same time, higher-income families earning from $200,000 to $1 million will see their tax bills drop by about 9 percent, according to the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation.

Further, while many big corporations made glowing promises to pass their tax savings onto employees, the fact is that most of the corporate tax windfall went into one-time bonuses rather than permanent wage increases, with only 6 percent of tax cuts actually benefiting workers' wages. And recent earnings reports suggest big companies have used the bulk of their tax savings to benefit profit margins and shareholders.

The personal and dependent exemption has been repealed, effectively increasing taxable income (as it did for me) and offsetting the new, higher standard deduction. Simultaneously, many itemized deductions have been capped, including the deduction for mortgage interest and real estate taxes, both of which hit Californians particularly hard. Deductions for casualty and theft losses, employee business expenses, union dues, moving expenses, tuition, tax preparation costs and alimony payments are completely eliminated.

And because most middle-income taxpayers will no longer itemize, charitable contributions are essentially not tax deductible, hitting smaller charities hardest.

Thanks to President Trump's "revolutionary" tax scheme, many average Americans suffer, while the billionaires and corporations make out like bandits.

Guess it's all part of making American great again.

Joan Merriam lives in Nevada City.