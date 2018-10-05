Joan Merriam: Hearing women’s voices

I never thought I'd say this — but Todd Juvinall has sunk to new depths with his vituperative, inaccurate, paranoid screed in the Sept. 28 edition of The Union ("Democrat smear tactics should be shunned.")

My first instinct was to just ignore the piece, since experience has shown that Mr. Juvinall's reaction to anyone disagreeing with him is to let fly with invective-laced personal attacks, rather than engaging in reasoned discussion on whatever matter he is championing or disputing. But this time, I simply cannot allow his comments to stand unanswered.

As a woman who was not only molested as a child (no, no one believed me) but also sexually assaulted during my college years (and no, I told no one), I was alternately transfixed and dismayed by what I saw and heard at the Senate Judiciary hearing. Far from a "kerfuffle," the hearing epitomized the lingeringly deep and profound divide in this nation over a woman's right to be heard and believed, or simply dismissed as a "lunatic."

No one, feminist or not, is blaming all men for the bad actions of a few. But for those few, it is long past time for them to be held responsible for their acts. It is time for women's voices to matter, for women to be believed. For millennia, the opposite has been true: that a woman's word — especially when it comes to sexual assault — can't be believed without irrefutable corroboration or proof.

... this isn't about opinion. It's not even about truth. It's about whether men's words should be unequivocally accepted, while women's voices are discounted and silenced.

Corroboration like witnesses. But most of the time, there are no witnesses to a sexual attack beyond the victim and her or his attacker. Did we demand witness corroboration when decades later, victims of assault by Catholic priests came forward?

Proof like artifactual evidence. But seldom does an offender leave definitive evidence tying them to the attack. In point of law, an accuser's statement is evidence. It is then up to the court, to the jury, or in this case, the Senate, to weigh the credibility of the conflicting statements.

But at Thursday's Judiciary hearing, Judge Kavanaugh's out-of-control performance, his disrespect and defiance, his irrational accusations about cabals funded by leftist billionaires and Clinton apologists, was evidence: evidence of a lack of judicial temperament, much less the temperament to sit on our nation's highest court.

In political terms, Dr. Ford had nothing to gain by coming forward as she did even before Judge Kavanaugh was nominated. She certainly had nothing to gain by revealing and recounting this terrifyingly life-altering experience to the world, thus exposing herself to ridicule, skepticism, and further terrorization.

I'll be the first to defend anyone's right to hold an opinion, whether on the right or left side of the political spectrum — but this isn't about opinion. It's not even about truth.

It's about whether men's words should be unequivocally accepted, while women's voices are discounted and silenced.

It's about whether we as a nation choose to continue ignoring the stories of millions of victims of sexual assault, or demand that people be held to account for their actions.

It's about the politicization of an issue that has nothing whatsoever to do with politics.

And on the local level, it's about whether we can validate the kind of offensive, baseless, fanatical attacks exemplified by Todd Juvinall's column, or find a higher road.

What that column espoused isn't opinion ­— it's hate speech, pure and simple, and should be rejected by every rational human being.

Joan Merriam lives in Nevada City.