Jo Ann Rebane: Are we too far gone?

Apparently to observe and express surprise that some people and especially young people continue to faithfully wear masks even after the governor lifted the mask mandate has outraged some of The Union’s more sensitive readers.

Published in the March 3 edition were three letters to the editor and a reader’s “miss,” which specifically named me. All four writers seem to be under the impression that I comment as an anti-masker every week. Additionally, those writers accuse me of too much attention to state and national policies, while ignoring local issues and the many good things happening in this county.

It seems that opinions and observations that challenge your everyday leftist’s views shouldn’t be expressed, especially in a local newspaper. It’s just too much to endure.

Just to check reality against perception, I tallied my comments about masks, community topics, and California/U.S. politics over the past seven months (August through March).

The Feb. 24 print edition and the March 3 online version of “Hits and Misses” both specifically mention mask wearing. On two other dates I commented on vaccine mandates vs. recommendations at the local level and on the Omicron virus. That is a total of four times I have written about masks or anything to do with the pandemic here in Nevada County.





None of these referenced “misses” insinuated that people who think a mask will help them should not wear a mask. However, I did note that even with robust mask wearing here, the Omicron variant spread rampantly.

As to California and U.S. policies, I have opined 18 separate times, sharing the views of our conservative neighbors and privately getting thanks for taking the time and having the courage to express what many more here feel are policies taking our fair land in the wrong direction.

It may surprise the careless reader to note that I have written “Hits” celebrating local venues, shops, politicians, new CEOs, columnists in The Union, theatrical and cultural experiences, and the efforts of local charities a whopping 26 times in the same seven months.

What is it that some readers of The Union find so objectionable? My opinions might cause some to question their firmly held beliefs. My comments might suggest alternative views not welcome in a closed society. My opinions might smack of unspoken obvious but unmentionable truths.

Clearly, observations like those I make and the “Hits and Misses” I submit contain unacceptable thoughts, but who decides what is and is not acceptable?

Would readers of The Union benefit from a single point of view day after day? Would readers of The Union benefit from trying to understand another’s point of view?

Or are we too far gone for that?

Jo Ann Rebane lives in Nevada City.