Jim Weir: Getting snookered on gas prices

According to http://www.globalpetrolprices.com , Venezuelans are paying 8 cents per liter for gas. Hong Kong is paying $11.20 a gallon. We (nationally) are at $4.79 a gallon and in California a bit over $6 a gallon.

Here are a few representative prices from around the world (in liters converted in the local currency to dollars a gallon):

Russia, $3.03; Taiwan, $4.13; Mexico, $4.55; Japan, $4.85; Australia, $5.45; Canada, $6.49; Ukraine, $6.51; Italy, $7.79; France, $8.06; England, $8.17; Germany, $8.79; Greece, $9.29.

Why the vast difference? Oil prices throughout the world are the same. I don’t care if you buy a barrel from Saudi Arabia or Texas, the world market is the same. If Saudi Arabia is higher than Texas, England buys the barrel from Texas. Nobody has a cut rate market on a barrel of oil.

And don’t be hoodwinked that releasing a million barrels of oil from the USA strategic reserve is going to put any sort of a blip on the pump down at Robinson Shell. It isn’t going to happen. Oil prices from Alaska to Australia are going to be the same. And it costs as much to refine oil into gasoline from Russia to Greece and around the world.

There are only two factors that differentiate Russia from Greece (and all of us in between): 1. How greedy are the owners of the refinery? 2. What is the total tax burden from the government of the country in question on the refined product?

Only an investigation will uncover No. 1. Only an impartial nonpartisan investigation will uncover number No. 2.

Jim Weir

Grass Valley