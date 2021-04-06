Jim Milburn: One brief moment of joy

Good morning everyone! Today I welcome you to stand by me and look at all the good in the world.

I am not suggesting that anyone turn their heads and ignore the things that are wrong with our world, but I believe that stopping to smell the roses is long overdue. If each of us could take the time to simply stop, close our eyes, take a deep breath, and open our eyes to just one thing that makes us smile, we as humans would be much more balanced in our lives. Look around and you will see the beauty of where we all call home.

Is it perfect? I don’t know what perfect is, so I can’t say if it is or is not. I do know that there are 10,000 things I can see, hear, feel, touch, and taste that are positive and bring happiness to the ones who take the time to let themselves enjoy the experience.

Even if we feel that we are in the worst place or time in our lives, there is still good in the world. I challenge all of you, as I do myself, to see the beautiful things that we normally just pass by and never notice.

Since I have been following this path in my life, things have gotten more clear and less stressful.

I remember being in my early 40s before I ever saw a snowflake. And I don’t mean that I had never seen it snow, but I was sitting on a bench and just taking in the show that nature was putting on, when this single snowflake landed on my jacket.

It was not particularly large or small, but first time I stopped and looked at the amazingly beautiful formation of the flake. It reminded me of the snowflakes we would make out of paper during the holidays as a child. Up until that point I had never quite understood why we think those cut up pieces of paper as representations of a snowflake. It was the first time I let myself slow down enough to absorb the natural beauty that it displayed.

I do not look at it as I spent 40 years of never having that enjoyment, I see it as nothing more than what it was, a moment in my life where I had a wholesome smile and chuckle of a small child.

We all have those few seconds to stop and experience something beautiful and positive in this world that we live in. It is up to us to allow our selves to spend those few seconds each day to absorb what is already there for us to enjoy and create positivity in this world.

You can do it. I know you can. All you must do is to change wanting into doing, and things will fall into place! Turning those precious seconds into minutes, hours, and days, is the path I am following in my life.

I welcome each of you the join me on this journey. Heck, maybe we can be the ones to bring positivity to the front page and push the current headlines into obscurity, where they don’t matter or use up our energy.

Thank you for taking the time to read my message. Hopefully, this will inspire at least one person to spend that one brief moment of joy and positivity. Just that small encounter and act will make this world a much cooler place!

Jim Milburn lives in Grass Valley.