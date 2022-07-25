Jim Khatami: Nevada City’s character at stake

On Jan. 1, 2022, California Senate Bill SB 9 became state law. This new law was originally part of an effort by state Sen. Scott Weiner to fast track high density housing near urban transit hubs such as BART stations in the Bay Area. However, as enacted on Jan. 1, 2022, SB 9 designates Nevada City as an “urban” area, putting our small town in the same category as San Francisco, Los Angeles or Sacramento. All of us in Nevada City know that we do not live in an “urban” area. However, the new SB 9 state law uses a formula that ties Nevada City in with Grass Valley as an urban “cluster.”

In Nevada City, SB 9 effectively eliminates single family residential zoning, quadrupling permitted densities with reduced design review and no public notice or input. A developer can now purchase a property in Nevada City, split the property in two and build a total of 6 homes (4 primary homes plus 2 accessory dwelling units between the two lots). SB 9 permits houses on lots as small as 1,200 square feet, with only 4-foot side and rear setbacks. It is pretty clear that SB 9 represents a significant threat to the historic nature and small town character of Nevada City, especially the older, historic neighborhoods.

Thankfully, SB 9 exempts “historic” districts. Nevada City’s historic neighborhoods undeniably qualify for this status. This is the entire purpose of our Historic Neighborhoods District Initiative (HND) — to protect our small town heritage, while complying with the new state law.

NO NEW RULES

The Historic Neighborhoods District Initiative does not extend Nevada City’s existing downtown historic district, as some have mistakenly asserted. Those rules do not apply. The initiative simply returns our historic neighborhoods back to the architectural review ordinances and densities in place before Jan. 1, 2022. These are the neighborhoods where over 50% of the homes are 50 years or older. There are no new restrictions, no expanded oversight, no tighter controls. And, newer neighborhoods will not be part of the HND.

Towards that goal, along with volunteers from the Nevada County Historical Society, I was one of a team of Nevada City neighbors who recently gathered over 350 voter signatures for the proposed Nevada City Historic Neighborhoods District Initiative to take back local zoning control of our unique, historic neighborhoods. This issue clearly resonated with the people I spoke to and their support for the initiative was overwhelmingly clear.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

When SB 9 was drafted, proponents tried to link it to building affordable housing in California. However, there are no provisions in SB 9 for affordable housing. Indeed, some housing advocates across the state are concerned that developers/investors will buy up single-family lots to maximize density and profit with SB 9 projects.

Along with other city residents, I support the creation of affordable housing in Nevada City. We know, however, that simply building more housing units on Nevada City’s single residential lots will not result in more affordable housing. This trickle down theory has not worked anywhere in California. What will we be left with in Nevada City if we allow SB 9 to stay in place without amendment? We will have denser, market-rate housing in our newly state designated “urban” town. We will receive nothing from the law to help with the need for increased fire protection or other public services such as water and sewer. Our town’s unique small town character will be forever erased. It may not happen tomorrow, but it will happen.

Jim Khatami lives in Nevada City