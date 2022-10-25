Jessica Subotnik: A further look at Measure W

As with so many issues these days, there is a lot of disagreement about the facts involving SB 9 and Measure W. If you are feeling alarmed about W inciting a lawsuit by the state, and have heard Pasadena being used as a warning example, you may be missing a crucial part of the story. Pasadena’s ordinance was originally describing a LANDMARK district, which the Attorney General’s Office objected to as being too broad. When Pasadena revised and clarified its ordinance as a HISTORIC district, very similar to what Measure W proposes, the AG Office approved and applauded the update. SB 9 specifically states that it does not apply to historic districts.

I don’t think anyone can deny that California has a scarcity of affordable homes, or the crisis of homelessness. SB 9 may have originated with good intentions, but it has no requirement that SB 9 projects be affordable, or even that they be for local or would-be residents. SB 9 stipulates that it cannot be used for rentals shorter than 30 days, but that obviously doesn’t exclude longer term vacation rentals or even second homes for out of towners. Smaller houses are not guaranteed affordable, especially in Nevada City’s oldest and very desirable neighborhoods. A few years ago I was helping a friend of little means to find a rental, and even some of the tiniest studios were double what she could afford.

Nor does W exclude all of NC from SB 9. We don’t know whether SB 9 will truly benefit the people most in need, but it is clear that builders and developers will profit from it. Even the so-called rule of three year residency is very loose and impossible to enforce, since the wording requires only an affidavit that the builder “INTENDS” to occupy one of the dwellings for at least three years from the date of lot split “approval.” Plenty of wiggle room there. Word is out that a recent SB 9 lot split proposal has been submitted in NC by a developer of HIGH END homes.

Another kicker is that SB 9 projects require no design review and no notification of, or input by neighbors. This doesn’t mean that rules have changed for everyone though. If you are fed up with planning commission rules, you will only be side stepping them if you are specifically doing an SB 9 lot splitting project. For everyone else, all will remain the same, with or without Measure W.

Measure W would not impose any new design rules. It would simply protect our oldest neighborhoods and the historic character of our town which is one of its biggest attractions. It would also maintain our community input, instead of being mandated by the sweeping statewide regulations and ramifications of SB 9. To borrow from, and revise Churchill’s famous quote about democracy, Nevada City local government may not be perfect, but I think it’s the best option, and the most democratic one we have. Please Vote YES on W !

Jessica Subotnik

Nevada City