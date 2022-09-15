Jesse Brown: The new Soviet era

George Boardman’s pseudo-comprehensive look at the Nevada City versus Senate Bill 9 issue is juvenile and damaging.

Nevada City was begun 173 years ago, and was largely finished about 140 years ago. It was created by some of the toughest and most resourceful people this planet has ever known, without government standards, or even concrete, in the early days.

Nevada City and Grass Valley, combined, were essentially the largest industrial site west of the Mississippi. Also two of the biggest and most significant towns. They mostly created the cities of Sacramento and San Francisco.

By western standards, a world Unesco site in the making.

Yes, a heap of environmental and cultural destruction was involved.

The first mining culture was characterized by individual efforts, then gave way to organized and well financed technologically cutting edge efforts which made that culture more 9 to 5, heavy on large labor pools.

Timber has always been a significant industry, and throughout a lot of the history was conducted very poorly.

After the mines shut down, the town was in a very hardcore depression. The hippies arrived, and began the lifestyle change we all know. In 1968, the preposterous hanging power lines that characterized town were seen, correctly, as being an outmoded eyesore, which led to the impetus for the creation of a historical district. The guidelines evolved, and did end up directing architectural norms, and required some restrictions. The language of those restrictions was not always in fact good, sometimes seeming to be written in crayon, but it is always evolving, and the potential for great is always there. Non-experts are routinely voted in and handed the reins, but by and large everyone knows the intent, and the good in that intent.

And as an aside, all of town’s original building materials are currently available — literally all.

I’ve heard people spout off about how ridiculous it is to get anything built in town, but I know different. I’ve been permitted to build in town, even a brand new house on one of the most hallowed streets. I’ve seen many granted permission for fakey schlock, so permission is clearly attainable by most.

Many try to exploit this charm while simultaneously diluting it, while howling foul.

Of course, this all worked out really well from many viewpoints, but not all.

Now, because of constant electioneering combined with the drumbeat of “activism,” the state is poised to take over, in all ways, the architecture and planning of your town. They have stated categorically that this will be done to your town. The Edict.

Nevada City has never been a condo town, but now it is. The developer of Cashin’s Field (at the main entrance to town) has been given a half million dollars, per unit (56 units), of taxpayer money, and will then charge top rents in perpetuity, all caused by The Edict.

And there is apparently more to come.

California has a population of 40 million people, most living in communities considered undesirable, and even dangerous. There is urban and suburban gridlock that is shocking. Most towns are now running up against each other and form giant sprawling mega-whatevers.

Very few towns in Cal are considered desirable.

California has a malignant number of people, more than most countries.

It is largely considered ungovernable.

So what say ye — 60 million, 80 million, 100?

I suppose that is why we are here.

Mr. Boardman has caved into the idea that we must homogenize the entire California landscape, and submit to the degrading indignity of a Soviet-era takeover of any and all small towns, mostly by a haircut that wants to be president. Posing as a problem solver responding to his base, those activists chanting affordable and homeless.

I bristle at the words “quaint and adorable,” “Disney Version.” Nothing about my life here fits those descriptors, nor do they for most of my friends, also tough and resourceful..

We are now forced to accommodate the least resourceful and worthwhile class of individuals, handouts of jobs and land use. The new resident drops his luggage: Where’s my job? Where’s my house?

The Nevada City cultures are transient, the town is not.

Why an anomaly, tiny and old, can’t be left alone by the Politburo, is the question. Does a small town have to endure this ludicrous situation?

Does George Boardman have to mock a legitimate effort at self-preservation in order to make himself sarcastically relevant?

Jesse Brown lives in Nevada City