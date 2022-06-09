Jerry Martin: Sudoku teaches the truth and only the truth

Whether we’re aware of it or not, how we manage information is a major determinant of every decision, large or small, that we make. Decisions are good or bad depending on the quality and quantity of information used to determine them.

If a batter decides that the pitch will be shoulder height, based on his knowledge of the pitcher’s strength and propensity, and swings there, and the pitch is actually waist high, the ball will be missed by the bat. Bad decision based on bad quality information. Strike three!

If, on Dec. 7, 1941, the United States had decided that Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Philippines and we responded by attacking Manila, we would have made a bad mistake due to inaccurate, low quantity information.

Both quality and quantity of information are necessary when navigating the many decisions each of us, either collectively or individually, makes in this complex lifetime, and often there are several options, further complicating every decision. Collecting enough relevant information and organizing it so as to inform the best decision is a skill we all must form into a habit if we are to lead successful lives and if Earth is to survive in a livable form.

Unfortunately, owing to an internet that allows almost everyone a voice on a variety of social media, there’s now an abundance of disinformation and misinformation influencing millions.

Before about 30 years ago, when the internet became a primary source of news (much of it fake and intentionally distorted and misleading), the American public could trust most available news.

The pursuit of truth taught in journalism schools and followed on legitimate TV and radio and newspapers has been compromised by mendacities now permanently presented to a gullible public that depends on social media for knowledge.

Also, the Trump administration’s frequent distortions have made subjective truth acceptable now. We no longer insist on fact-based, objective truth.

A major value of Sudoku is its training of information management based on both quality and quantity. To succeed at Sudoku one must always, 100% of every answer, be correct. About 50 times each puzzle we must enter an answer. Each time there are eight incorrect answers and only one correct one. But one incorrect answer will sink your boat.

To determine the correct answer we must search for and identify the relevant information that’s hiding among a lot of irrelevant information. These eliminating numbers are the facts that will deliver accurate answers.

Developing this skill is critical for all information management and is particularly beneficial for children whose minds are forming, hopefully into productive capacities.

Requiring total accuracy forms a respect for truth and the ability to distinguish between objective truth and subjective truth. With Sudoku, relevance determines objective truth, and opinions or emotions or hunches, all leading to subjective truths, usually lead to mistakes that sink your ship. This insistence on quality makes Sudoku a great trainer of productive minds.

In addition, when solving a puzzle, every answer requires the solver to collect all the relevant information and not decide on an answer with only partial information. We do this by writing in small numbers, called maybes, in each cell (small box) all the possible answers that might be correct. But we never decide until all but one answer has been eliminated. Then we write that one un-eliminated answer. This need for quantity of information is another of Sudoku’s critical training habits.

Sudoku puzzles are built around patterns which are designed to reveal answers. Beginners’ puzzles have simple, easily recognized patterns that are repeated many times. But as puzzles become harder, designers incorporate more complex patterns. Learning to recognize these less recognizable patterns enables a solver to progress, able to solve more difficult puzzles.

Sudoku puzzles come in a huge variety of difficulties. This encourages growth that challenges long time solvers who would be bored with easier puzzles.

When regularly solving Sudokus, one develops cognitive skills that extrapolate into all problem solving and decision making challenges. Also, these small victories develop self-confidence, decisiveness and overcoming fear of failure. Concentration, perseverance and personal responsibility also develop useful skills in children.

As more people are discovering Sudoku and becoming habitual solvers, they are realizing Sudoku’s cognitive and emotional growth benefits. Slowly our society is recognizing Sudoku’s training capacity and more educators realize how Sudoku complements traditional subjects by training the logic that underlies all STEM subjects in a fun, popular game. Consider Sudoku!

Jerry Martin lives in Grass Valley.