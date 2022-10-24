Jerry Martin: Practicing information management

Anytime humans develop athletic skills, including shooting a basketball or catching a baseball or kicking a soccer ball, they practice. Thespians also practice, but they call it rehearsing. Surgeons study cadavers long before attempting to cure live humans.

But until recently we had few ways for children to practice critical thinking, using logic, preparing for a lifetime of solving everyday problems and collectively creating solutions to many human quandaries. Learning STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and math) teaches us logical thinking on which these subjects depend, but that is not practice of pure logic without learning the subjects. And it’s geared to high school and college level students.

Sudoku is that practice, readily available to everyone who can count to 9. Sudoku trains the elements of critical thinking without formal schooling of STEM subjects. It works well with elementary and middle school students. It’s particularly important to train young minds to think rationally, a cognitive skill that separates smart from dumb. It’s inexpensive, appeals to both genders the same, where boys and girls are equal in ability, and is commonly done by all ages. And it’s immune to any influences or restrictions determined by language, religion, politics or nationality.

We humans have potentially powerful abilities because our brains are far superior to other species. But we humans still make mistakes when we utilize illogical thinking to making a decision, either small, like which shoe goes on which foot, or large, like whether to attack Iraq after 9/11.

Logic is concerned with information management. Every issue has information that describes the challenging dilemma. Taking logical actions to manage the information is most likely to achieve successful results. If our actions are based on illogical information management, we’ll probably make a mistake.

For success with Sudoku, you must only consider the relevant information, always hidden among large amounts of irrelevant information. Learning the necessity of this discernment is mandatory, trained repetitively by solving Sudoku puzzles. With relevant information you can possibly solve a cell, of which there are about 50 every puzzle. If you use irrelevant information you will fail.

This relevant information eliminates possibilities for a particular cell, and this information is considered evidence. When teaching children on teams, I have them all say “Prove it” whenever one has a solution. The child with the solution must then show the evidence, relevant information called eliminators. Showing evidence to prove something is important these days when many people believe something with no evidence.

With Sudoku, 100% accuracy is required for success. Fifty times, If you make one mistake, you lost. The puzzle won. There are nine possible answers; only one is correct, while eight are wrong.

Accuracy is another requirement of logical thinking. Without accuracy there is no standard for satisfactory performance. Accuracy is closely related to truth. When you complete the puzzle successfully, you have produced a truthful resolution, meeting the requirements of Sudoku. You are responsible for a truth.

With solo Sudoku, every puzzle is a contest between a human and a non-human (the puzzle), and the opponent has already made all its moves. Every move is the human’s, so success or failure is totally determined by the human. This trains personal responsibility, an attribute important for children. Also, when solving solo Sudoku, children develop independent thinking skills which are very beneficial to every child’s self-esteem. Sudoku also rewards perseverance, sticking with a mental challenge for a length of time. This problem exists in ADD and ADHD kids. Solo Sudoku, properly motivated, can help mitigate this problem.

Sudoku also trains research skills by requiring notes, or “maybes” in harder puzzles. This determines the possible answers and then we work to eliminate all but one, which is correct.

Recognizing patterns is also taught with harder puzzles.

The world is built around patterns, so lucid thinking sometimes requires pattern identification.

Here in Grass Valley we introduced team solving into the schools. This doubles Sudoku’s value, bringing important social skills into the lessons. Children develop collaborative attitudes, communication skills, cooperative actions and leadership. Students love belonging to a group, a team that represents their schools. Teams are more fun. It doesn’t feel like homework.

As an educational “tool”, Sudoku is needed to prepare young children for the complex world they will soon be expected to function in. Developing logical thinking habits, ample social skills and confidence and self-esteem, they’ll probably succeed.

Details are explained in my book, Why and How Sudoku in Schools.

Jerry Martin lives in Grass Valley