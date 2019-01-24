Jerry Martin: Kudos for Sudoku publicity

Please know that The Union's continued support of our efforts to promulgate team Sudoku into our local schools and community is greatly appreciated.

A recent "Nevada County Captures" picture of three girls from Forest Charter school thrilled them and their parents, I'm sure, and will help publicize our next tournament in April. Also, your Town Talk picture and brief article last Saturday regarding our award from Soroptimists will salute SISF for their continued generosity ($1,000 worth) and provide an additional boost establishing our nascent organization's legitimacy.

Also, we are currently discussing with United Way about joining them to produce a team Sudoku tournament for adults that will be a fundraiser for a medical clinic to be provided by California CareForce. This tournament will take place here next fall. You will be hearing more about this in future updates.

Get ready. We hope The Union will enter a team or two. We'll provide free coaching, if necessary.

Thanks millions. We need your support to promote this innovative program. Together we can make Nevada County a visionary leader in educational achievement.

Jerry Martin is president of the Nevada County Sudoku Society.