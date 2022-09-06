Jerry Martin: Just a puzzle?

Do you remember learning a song in kindergarten or 1st grade? The lyrics were the letters of the English language alphabet, in a prescribed order. The tune was, “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” I think we all learned it.

Many years ago, there may have been detractors when it was first used, with people complaining, “It’s just a song. We need the three Rs instead of wasting time with a silly song.” But that song helped us all learn the alphabet. It is more than just a song.

And learning 26 letters in a certain order has been useful in many ways. Think of dictionaries and phone books and catalogs, all dictating A before B and Y before Z, organizing many words and names in definite order, so easily found. That song teaches most English speakers a method to organize words based on the first letter of every word as it’s written. Organizing information alphabetically has proven very useful for some purposes. Nobody today objects to learning 26 letters in order, even if by a simple song sung in kindergarten.

I have been promulgating Sudoku for about nine years and have heard people say, “It’s just a puzzle; I don’t have time for it.” Or, “It’s just a puzzle and I couldn’t figure it out. Who needs it?”

True, it is a puzzle, but it’s potentially much more. If used correctly, Sudoku can train logical thinking habits by repetitively solving a logic problem about 50 times each puzzle, an extremely valuable skill in the malleable minds of children. Sudoku trains how to think, not what to think.

Sudoku trains a logical method to organize information, used differently than alphabetical organizing, and more useful in other purposes.

On a walk a couple of years ago I met a man who complained about his experience with Sudoku. A beginner, he solved a beginner’s puzzle alone after 10 minutes of a friend’s instruction. It took him about 45 minutes, time wasted in his assessment. He told me he ended with a useless piece of paper and could have accomplished something useful, like mowing his lawn, instead.

I agreed, Sudoku is all process and zero useful tangible product. But there is an intangible benefit: learning how to organize and use information logically. That’s more powerful over a lifetime than a thousand mowed lawns.

When done regularly, Solo Sudoku develops personal responsibility. It’s a competition between a human and a non-human, the puzzle, so the result is determined by the human, who cannot make any mistakes. Either you win or the puzzle wins. To win, the human must be 100% accurate; 99% is failing. And there’s no luck provided by cards or dice. This personal responsibility requiring absolute accuracy is important for kids to develop.

This also develops independent thinking, with the human making all decisions alone, a rare experience for kids. Being independent and successful, which usually happens with good teaching and solving puzzles at the appropriate level, develops self-confidence and self-esteem. These are valuable components of mature, functioning humans, hopefully achieved in childhood.

Yes, it is a puzzle, a low tech “tool” that trains brain gain. It’s very practical, being cheap and available, done with only a pencil anywhere and anytime by anyone who can count to nine. It works for all languages and is not effected by religion, nationality, culture or politics. Logic is a foundation of all STEM subjects. Logic is universally useful.

Most of America uses Sudoku as an amusement, a pastime, just a puzzle. But if we can recognize its other attributes, a training “tool” for developing fluid intelligence, deductive reasoning necessary for maximal problem solving and creating new solutions, then it will be used effectively as more than a pastime. If we use it in our schools, probably at first as an after-school program in elementary and middle schools, it will help our citizens become accurate thinkers, able to discern truth from disinformation, that’s so common now.

Here in Nevada County, California, we started holding children’s team tournaments, with three or four children working together to solve two puzzles, racing against other teams from other schools, all concentrating collaboratively in quiet focus in a large cafeteria. Solving on teams, children develop social and emotional learning (SEL). Winners are proud and thrilled to represent their schools in a purely mental challenge.

If COVID allows, I hope to start again later this fall and have our fourth tournament sometime next spring.

Jerry Martin Lives in Grass Valley