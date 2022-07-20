Jerry Eason: Pride flags a liability

Well, the Nevada City Council has once again stepped in it and offended a large portion of Nevada County residents.

They have a history of using their position to advance their personal agendas. If it’s not the council or the mayor advocating the killing of peace officers, it’s disrespecting the U.S. flag and all who died to secure the freedom we enjoy.

When making the decision to remove the American flags from Broad Street and fly the rainbow flag above City Hall (for the month of June) they set a precedent they cannot reverse.

The council should have taken time to consider the ramifications associated with this decision. How can they now deny any other association who might want their flag equally displayed?

They might also demand a month be declared to honor their members. Let’s say the National Rifle Association or the California Rifle and Pistol Association were to demand their flag be flown up Broad Street and on the City Hall flagpole.

How could the council possibly in good faith deny this request? Should the city deny this request, a legal action would likely follow that could cost the good people of Nevada city far more than the city could recover from.

So before anyone starts slinging any labels at me, I want to make it clear. I have friends and family who fall under the rainbow umbrella. I couldn’t care less what any person wants to identify as.

What I do care about is nothing should ever replace the American flag, period! Flagpoles in California should have the American flag on top, followed by the California flag.

The only other flag that deserves a place on a flagpole is the POW/MIA flag, which honors those who have not returned from serving this great country.

I believe the City Council owes an apology to all those offended by their decision. If not, you might need your city attorney to start looking for viable reason for your denial.

Jerry Eason lives in Penn Valley.