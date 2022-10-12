Jenny Scicluna: Preserve the integrity of schools in Nevada County





My name is Jenny Scicluna (Piper) and I am a third generation Nevada Countian as well as third generation Nevada Union (NU) Alum. My Grandfather was one of the first graduating classes from NU and my love for our public schools runs deep. I have three school age boys who all attend public schools and I want our high schools to be great for not only them but my nieces, neighbors and entire community. I am running for the Trustee, Area 1 seat which includes Nevada City and North San Juan areas.

When I attended NU it was a Blue Ribbon school for academic excellence and our sports were Division 1. Kids were excited to be there, teachers loved teaching and school spirit was infectious throughout the entire community. When you were on campus it felt like you were part of a family without “sides”. Things have changed a bit but this does not discourage me. If anything, it inspires me because this is my point of reference because I lived it. I experienced NU when it was at its best and I know we can get back there again! This personal experience I have will only benefit the children because my goal for them is great!

Over the past years enrollment has declined, the moral has suffered at times and the political tension on campus and at board meetings has been heightened. School is not a place for politics, it is a place where kids can be kids, explore opportunities, try new sports, take classes of different interests and mature socially while excelling academically. Students are our future and they need to feel inspired, empowered and excited about learning again.

Mental health is also a concern. I’ve mentored seniors interested in business careers for the past three years and it is apparent that Covid and social impacts have taken a toll. The students need a safe place they can go to get help or have someone listen to them. Anyone who has ever been depressed, anxious or incredibly stressed knows that the last thing you’re going to feel like doing is studying for an exam when you’re not mentally well. We have to make sure our students are mentally healthy in order for their academics and social skills to improve.

The school board consists of five seats to ensure there is diversity among trustees when it comes to problem solving, voting and important decisions. I am running independently and not running with any other candidates. I can confidently say that I will be a board member with integrity, I will put the students first every time and when asked a question you will know you are getting an honest answer even if it is “I don’t know right now”. Any candidates who proclaim they are running together is concerning because it completely takes the diversity out of the potential board and eliminates any transparency we could hope for as parents.

I want to preserve the integrity of our schools and I encourage you to reach out to me with any questions.

Jenny Scicluna lives in Nevada City.