Jennifer Hanson: NID committed to community and Plan for Water process

As general manager of the Nevada Irrigation District, I would like to address recent concerns expressed regarding the integrity of the district’s Plan for Water process.

The Plan for Water process, underway now, is intended to be a comprehensive analysis of the district’s water needs for the next 50 years.

I am personally and professionally committed to ensuring the process is based on facts, data and science. Political opinions will always exist in government-based policy making and as such, my role as the general manager is to ensure the Plan for Water process is based on a balanced framework that is a multidimensional and integrates the consideration of water reliability, fiscal sustainability, and environmental stewardship equally.

This balanced approach will bolster the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors’ capacity to make tough decisions to allow the district to meet the challenges now and in the future. This is imperative, as water is a finite resource and the district has a great responsibility to not only provide our communities with a reliable water supply for farms, fields and household uses, but also to protect the environment in which we operate.

Healthy watersheds are the cornerstone of a sustainable future water supply. Healthy watersheds minimize vulnerability to wildfire, decrease the impacts of climate change, and increase the quality of water that we all rely upon to live.





As we continue the Plan for Water process, I will ensure that the process is thoughtful, encourages public engagement, and is not based on any predetermined outcome. This process is our collective opportunity to understand the dynamics of our water system, and to determine the long-term water needs of our communities.

The process will help to define how NID, our customers and our community plan for and address our water responsibilities into the future. This cannot be done in a vacuum. The district is wholeheartedly listening to all community members, who have different perspectives and offer valuable insights.

NID’s focus is to make decisions and take actions to safeguard our water supply for now and into the future. The district’s mission says it all: to provide a dependable, quality water supply; continue to be good stewards of the watersheds, while conserving the available resources in our care.

We understand that we as a community need to do everything we can to conserve water in our fields, farms and at home. We also need to enhance our watersheds so they can function properly and continue to produce quality runoff to our system. Is water storage and improving our infrastructure a viable option? Everything is on the table to ensure a reliable water supply. There is no one solution to our current water challenge.

We invite all of you to participate in the Plan for Water process, ask tough questions, and provide your unique perspective and insight. The next Plan for Water meeting is Tuesday, April 19, and will be focused on our watersheds.

Jennifer Hanson is the general manager of the Nevada Irrigation District. She lives in Grass Valley.