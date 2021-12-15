Jennifer Bauer: So, where do you live?

A man lying on the side of the highway with his dog. How is this a threat? Why are the people of this county calling the police on humans who are in such a bad way that the side of the highway is now their home? This was a place this person felt safe enough to sit, not in Starbucks! Not in front of a business, away from people and minding his own business. What is wrong with you people?

If you are reading the paper, I imagine that you are comfortable and safe, most likely in your own home. I imagine that you have always had a chair and a table and a bed. In a box you can lock.

Until you have no place to go, you can never, ever know the unrest and fear of those without housing. Without a box of your own to go to (look up “Little Boxes,” the folk song … it is all made of ticky tacky … even the people in this county … ticky tacky!), a box where you can sit, sleep, eat and use a toilet you don’t understand. Until you cannot find a place to go to the bathroom, you have no idea what the every day suffering of a human without housing is like.

I check the Nevada County daily dispatch. The number of calls reporting on homeless people not doing anything wrong is appalling. Please, this is peace on earth, goodwill toward humankind season. Try some love — don’t give an anonymous gift at church, then call the police on the man sleeping in the bushes. Where is the love? Not in this county.

If you are afraid of a man sleeping (yep, I have read this exact report … “Caller is reporting sleeping man.” Caller is afraid … of a sleeping man) in the bushes, instead maybe call the police to deliver a care basket!





Just because a person is so down on their luck and they have lost housing does not define them as criminal. How many of our people have lost homes to fire? Our neighboring towns?

We do not know what put someone on the streets until we know the person. We are all we have down here. You are either choosing the way of goodness, or the other way .. there is no middle path.

Jennifer Bauer lives in Auburn.