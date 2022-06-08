Jeff Loberg: State only getting worse

California Democrats and Gov. Gavin Newsom are on the wrong side of nearly every issue.

In spite of the largest budget surplus in our state’s history, they refuse to give the bleeding taxpayers a break, especially the gas tax. Democrats claim to be working on a solution for the rising inflation rate but turn around and either enact policy to heighten the problem or don’t act on issues that could stem the problem.

Newsom wants to give everyone a band aid where a tourniquet is needed by giving everybody a check that will cover two to four tanks of gas depending on what vehicle you drive — quite the wimpish gesture.

Homelessness has obviously been a problem, and the billions of dollars spent on the issue has garnered nothing more than negative results. There’s proof positive that money alone cannot cure a problem.

You can’t buy results. You must work on common sense ideas to get the desired outcome. For whatever reason, the high-speed train to nowhere that 95% of the populace of California will never ride and likely won’t be completed in our lifetimes is still devouring funding, while a much more deserving project, water storage, is largely ignored.

What do we need more: A train that won’t live up to its billing or water reservoirs throughout the state to combat drought situations such as what we’re experiencing now?

Democrats are still trying to take guns from law-abiding citizens so only criminals are armed. Call it crazy, but criminals don’t pay attention to laws the way decent citizens do.

And now Newsom wants to close more prisons and let the criminal element inhabiting those establishments run free to inflict more mayhem on the disarmed citizenry.

What our weak governor won’t do is allow the death penalty to do its job. No, instead he reserves that for the unborn through abortion, which basically is legalized child murder.

Our roads are still in really bad shape despite all the gas tax money we’ve wasted on them. California’s legislators seem to be more concerned with allowing undocumented immigrants to get everything for free than assisting the over-taxed legal citizens of the state recover from the pandemic.

Businesses that could use some of that budget surplus are largely ignored in favor of making sure the border jumpers are housed, clothed, fed, and have health and dental care.

It raises again the argument for the state to be split, which I for one favor. Is it any wonder the population of the once Golden State has deflated two years in a row? It’s too expensive to live here, and it’s only getting worse under the Democrats’ rule.

Jeff Loberg lives in Penn Valley.