Jeff Kotowsk: It’s time we drove 120 mph

With minimal modifications to our present highway system, we can make high speed highways at a very low cost today. We are talking about 120 mph highways with efficiencies of greater than 200 miles per gallon, today!

We need only to integrate four existing technologies: existing self-driving technology, dedicated highway lanes for high speed self-driving vehicles, aerodynamic and passenger optimization, and mechanical power pickup.

Present self-driving technology is not ready for prime time. But when applied to the limited subset of driving conditions required for a dedicated high-speed highway with only self-driving vehicles, it is perfectly suitable, safe and effective!

Dedicated and separated high speed lanes could be added at a very low cost. By limiting the maximum vehicle weight to roughly 15,000 pounds, the road cost drops dramatically. Currently, 99% of the present road cost for wear is due to heavy vehicles. Light vehicles cause almost no road wear. And a vehicle could easily hold 12 people in superb comfort at this weight.

Today’s vehicles are poorly optimized for aerodynamic losses. Even the most aerodynamic vehicle today experiences excessive losses just from the side mirrors. Replacing these with cameras would do wonders. Shape optimization to well known, 100-year-old information, will cut wind drag to a fraction of today’s urban assault vehicles. Even at 120 mph.





But how do we get to 200 mpg? A 12-passenger vehicle getting 40 miles per gallon averages 480 miles per gallon per person. As long as we require 40 miles per gallon at 120 mph and a minimum occupancy of six passengers, we get over 200 miles per gallon per person. Aerodynamically optimized electric vehicles can do this today.

One problem with electric vehicles would be battery range. This is why we use a mechanical pickup of electrical power at the center of the roadway. Pickup could be direct or through a wheeled connection by a levered arm. In any case, this is another technology that is low cost and has been around for decades.

Dedicated high-speed lanes would require self-driving technology to maintain tight speed controls and high safety. They would also require a higher degree of safety inspection and documentation than present cars, but nowhere near the level of an airplane.

Speaking of airplanes, let’s look at a short trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Consider the TSA delays, baggage checks, boarding time, drive to the airport, parking, typical airline delays and then equivalent delays on each end of the trip. Total true trip time becomes a large multiple of the flight time. While the actual trip time would be longer at 120 mph, the total time of the trip utilizing 12-passenger vehicles would be more or less the same. More convenient pickup and drop-off locations would help minimize delays.

As an added benefit you would not have to sit in a cramped seat with your knees against the seat in front of you, you would not need to be assaulted by the TSA, or go through line after line at the airport and lie-after-lie from the airlines. Small, 12-person, comfortable vans would transport you in style at a low cost.

For trips under 500 miles, which are the most common, the technology is available today. We can have comfortable, convenient, low-hassle and low-cost transportation available in a matter of years if we start now. Come on California, let’s do it!

Jeff Kotowski is an engineer. He lives in Nevada City.