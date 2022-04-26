Jeanne Palmer: Sierra Master Choral looking for new singers

“I love this music!” I’ve heard that enthusiastic statement many times this spring at Sierra Master Chorale rehearsals for our May concert.

It’s unbelievable, soprano Gwendy Reeder said, that “we are singing three of my favorite classical pieces of all time, ‘Verlaih uns Friedan,’ ‘O schone Nacht’ and ‘Ave verum corpus.’” The chorale is also excited about the contemporary pieces on the program, “Sing out my Soul,”which opens our concert, and “I Want to Sing,” which closes it, along with Eric Whitiker’s “Five Hebrew Love Songs.” All are beautiful, inspiring and fun to sing.

If you have ever thought about singing for the Sierra Master Chorale, which is affiliated with InConcert Sierra, now is the time.

Before the pandemic, 70 to 80 members sang with the chorale. During our two-year hiatus, we lost a number of our singers and now have only 45 choristers.

We are looking to recruit another 20 singers before we begin rehearsals in the fall for our holiday concerts. If you want more information, there is a form available on the InConcert Sierrra website (inconcertsierra.org) under the “About” tab. Just click “Sierra Master Chorale,” then “Sing with us” and follow the instructions.

We won’t be auditioning until this summer, but you will get an email or phone call back from our membership chair to get you on the list.

Kelly Slecksteiner is a new alto with us this spring and is enthusiastically singing again: “It has been wonderful for me to get back to singing. This experience has been great. Everyone I have met so far has been very welcoming and friendly.”

Our upcoming concert is Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m. Come and hear us sing this beautiful music, talk to some of the singers after the concert and watch our amazing, talented and fun choral director, Alison Skinner, lead us.

It’s been two years since Sierra Master Chorale has been able to rehearse without masks. It’s sweet to see my fellow altos around me smiling, sometimes grimacing if they think they made a mistake, but we are really together again, making music with each other.

Charlie Zimmerman, a bass, put it this way: “It is a joy to be rehearsing again as a whole choir, singing beautiful music while being able to see each other’s smiling faces. I’m looking forward to performing for the community.”

We love this music!

Jeanne Palmer is a former board member for InConcert Sierra, past chair of Sierra Master Chorale, a member of the coordinating committee, and a singer in the chorale.