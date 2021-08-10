Jason Tedder: A day on the green for a Green Beret

Doug Becker from Welcome Home Vets, left, congratulates Mark Dickison on receiving the travel trailer from the Injured Veterans Golf Tournament.



This year’s Injured Veterans Golf Tournament’s honored recipient was Mark Dickison, who served his country with distinction as an Army Green Beret.

While on a mission, his unit was ambushed and Mark was shot in the head by an enemy combatant with a large 7.62 rifle round. After easily penetrating his Kevlar helmet, the round struck the side of Mark’s skull before blowing out the back of the helmet. Thankfully, Mark survived, but not without a very serious traumatic brain injury.

While Mark’s friendly disposition and stout frame give little indication of his difficulties, it is an important reminder to us all that not all wounds are visible, yet they are very real nonetheless.

When I spoke with him about the incident, his only lament was that when it happened he knew it would be the end of his career.

For those like Mark who are so willing to give, it is with great pleasure that Welcome Home Vets and the Injured Veterans Golf Tournament are able to give back to our local heroes. Dozens of volunteers, along with countless businesses and individual supporters within the community, came together in less than a month to deliver a wonderful event that was well attended and received.

After being nominated as this year’s recipient, Mark’s humble request was a camper to be able to take his four boys camping. In typical Injured Veterans Golf Tournament fashion this simple request was met — and then some.

Many thanks to all of our supporters, the golfers, the Lake Wildwood Association, Mark Dickison, and all of our soldiers, sailors, and airmen — past and present. Please join us again next year as we continue this worthy tradition.

Jason Tedder is the director of communications for Welcome Home Vets.