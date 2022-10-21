Janis McGregor: Guns — No place in civil society
I feel compelled to point out a misleading and disingenuous position trotted out be the Republican candidates each voting cycle.
Their position on crime is laughable considering their efforts to arm every man, woman and child in America. They are wedded to the National Rifle Association and the Republican position that arming individuals has nothing to do with the rampant gun violence in this country is ludicrous.
Well, having just learned of the latest mass killing by an armed 15 year old, I beg to differ.
Guns and especially the favored choice by Republicans, the assault rifle, have no place in civil society.
Principles be gone, money is the leading force in the current Republican Party. They have countered every gun control effort by reasonable Congress people for years.
They are the party that is soft on crime, not Democrats.
Janis McGregor
Grass Valley
James Morris: Measure W — Setting the record straight
There’s been a lot of misinformation disseminated by Measure W proponents.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments