Janis McGregor: Guns — No place in civil society

I feel compelled to point out a misleading and disingenuous position trotted out be the Republican candidates each voting cycle.

Their position on crime is laughable considering their efforts to arm every man, woman and child in America. They are wedded to the National Rifle Association and the Republican position that arming individuals has nothing to do with the rampant gun violence in this country is ludicrous.

Well, having just learned of the latest mass killing by an armed 15 year old, I beg to differ.

Guns and especially the favored choice by Republicans, the assault rifle, have no place in civil society.

Principles be gone, money is the leading force in the current Republican Party. They have countered every gun control effort by reasonable Congress people for years.

They are the party that is soft on crime, not Democrats.

Janis McGregor

Grass Valley