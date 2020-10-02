Janice Bedayn: Informed voters are powerful voters: Every vote counts

There are many factors that affect whether we vote and how we vote, both conscious and unconscious. While party affiliation, economic status, family, friends and specific issues are significant influences, being informed about candidates and ballot measures is a powerful component.

This extremely fractious presidential election may be getting all the attention, but it is critical that we understand what and who is at stake at the local level in Nevada County. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that the decision-makers we put in place and the choices they make on our behalf impact our lives every single day.

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County has a full suite of resources you can rely on to make the right voting choices for you. From video forums with candidates running for local offices, to a voting guide about what’s on the ballot, you’ll find a wealth of information on our website at https://my.lwv.org/california/western-nevada-county. Here’s the rundown:

Grass Valley City Council candidate forum — 3 seats open.

Nevada City Council candidate forum — 1 seat open.

Board of Education candidate forum — 1 seat open per Trustee Area 1, 2 and 3.

Nevada Irrigation District candidate forum — 1 seat open per Division 3 and 5.

Interview with Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz and Assistant Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona on election security and voter suppression.

Pros and cons — unbiased presentations of each state ballot measures from the educational arm of the League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley.

Recommendations from the advocacy arm of League of Women Voters California on state ballot measures.

Voter’s Edge, an unbiased informational voter guide about everything on your ballot, including local candidates and measures.

The registration and voting rates in Nevada County are something to be proud of. In the 2016 election, 56,800 neighbors cast ballots out of 68,829 registered. That’s incredible. It is clear that we care. Casting informed votes about local issues and candidates on Nov. 3 is the most powerful way we can continue to support each other and this place we call home. Every vote really counts.

Janice Bedayn is president of League of Women Voter of Western Nevada County. She lives in Grass Valley.