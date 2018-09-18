Janice Bedayn: Clarifying conversations with congressional, assembly candidates on Nevada County forums

I am the president of the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County and want to clarify the correspondence that took place between our local League and the District 1 congressional candidates as well as the state Assembly candidates.

The campaign manager for Mr. LaMalfa made it clear that Rep. LaMalfa would not be participating in a forum in Nevada County in this election cycle. I used every argument that I could to persuade him to participate but he would not agree. Ms. Denney was willing to participate.

Mr. Dahle, our state Assemblyman was also willing to participate in a forum with challenger Caleen Sisk. Unfortunately, the date we suggested was not possible for Mr. Dahle, and his campaign said that if dates became available they would contact us. As of today, they have not contacted us with additional dates. Ms. Sisk agreed to participate in a forum upon our first request, but did not respond after a date was suggested. We have yet to hear back from her campaign.

With regret, our first publicity release suggested that Mr. Dahle had not responded to our request to participate in a forum. This was not the case. He did indeed respond, but was unable to accommodate our suggested date. We submitted a correction to our initial statement, but it appears that Mr. Boardman never saw that correction. We also contacted Mr. Dahle's campaign with an apology for the error.

Fortunately, the League of Women Voters of both Plumas and Shasta counties were able to secure forums between Mr. LaMalfa and Ms. Denny, and thanks to Nevada County Digital Media Center, a recording of Sunday's forum in Anderson is available on our website, http://www.lwvwnc.org, and Facebook page, in addition to the Media Center's YouTube channel.

(Editor's note: video of Monday's debate in Graeagle between Audrey Denney and Doug LaMalfa is posted at TheUnion.com).

Recommended Stories For You

Janice Bedayn is president of the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County.