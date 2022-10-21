James Morris: Measure W — Setting the record straight

There’s been a lot of misinformation disseminated by Measure W proponents.

Here’s some truth:

“Urban Cluster” is a term the U.S. Census uses to describe cities of less than 50,000, not some devious label applied by the State of California.

The contractor’s association is not the force behind “No on W.” We are a grassroots group of concerned citizens. Our campaign has filed FPPC disclosures so you can see who contributed. The “Yes on W” camp has not filed as of this writing.

Despite what Historic Society President Ketcham says, Grass Valley is not ”leading the way” by exempting the 1872 Townsite from the SB9 HOME Act. A GV Council Person stated recently, “We have had NO council discussions regarding SB9 and our historic districts.”

As for W proponent’s assertion there is no chance of a lawsuit with the state?

Contrary to what you may have heard, Measure W is not like Pasadena’s May 2022 ordinance “applauded” by the Attorney General for compliance with state law. Pasadena did not create new undocumented historic districts for the purpose of circumventing state housing laws as Measure W is attempting. Pasadena’s most recent Landmark District was documented in 2019, well before SB9 became law. The Attorney General asked Pasadena to align their December 2021 Landmark District SB9 exemption ordinance with state standards for historical resources. Pasadena did.

Nevada City will not be able to do that. Because W is a voter initiative, if passed, the city will not be able to amend it to meet the AG’s requests. That means a lawsuit Nevada City can’t afford. Measure W proponent’s high-priced SF lawyers say there is “no risk” of a lawsuit. Yet, the Attorney General has promised to hold cities accountable who try to evade state housing laws. Do we want to take the risk?

Only two applications for SB9 lot splits have been submitted in Nevada City. Developers are not swarming town buying up properties. We can’t even get anyone to build already approved projects, like “The Grove” on Providence Mine Road.

Measure W proponents are fond of saying discretionary architectural review is essential to protect the character of town. Recent products of discretionary review are two burned down buildings on Broad St. and a ridiculous fight over a picket fence ultimately overturned by council. Not exactly a stunning endorsement.

Both ADU and SB9 projects must undergo architectural review by the city planner using objective design standards. These projects still must meet building codes, infrastructure and safety requirements, off-street parking, and many other hurdles. W proponents try to scare people into thinking anything could be plopped down next door. That is just not true.

The other usual complaint by W proponents is SB9’s lack of affordability provisions. This is an area where the city can help. Why complain of state pre-emption and then grouse the state didn’t go far enough? The city can incentivize the kind of development we want to see with pre-approved plans, lowered fees, help with obtaining financing through grants and loans, and subsidizing and vetting future tenants. There are so many ways to move forward instead of a fearful retreat into more exclusionary and restrictive zoning.

If, in the future, Nevada City feels the need to exempt historic properties from SB9, they can do that with careful, thorough documentation, community and homeowner participation, and amendable city council action. This is not an emergency. We have time.

Vote no on W. Visit VoteNoOnW.com for more information. And while you’re at it, visit StrongTowns.org for tips on building a resilient, vibrant town.

James Morris lives in Nevada City