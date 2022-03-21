James Clarke: Not all heroes wear capes — let’s help ‘Marilyn’

We should all strive to be like Brad Peceimer. Some may know the long-term resident of Nevada County as a local rattler wrangler who has dedicated the past six years to ensuring locals in need get access to homes.

In the past three years he has helped 99 local people in need secure housing at their most desperate times. For his 100th trailer, he’s going to support someone with diabetes, a disease close to his heart.

Housing prices have increased dramatically in the past five years, combined with layoffs due to COVID-19. Homelessness in our community has increased more than ever, and the 211 service, the local telephone helpline, said they are getting many calls a day with people desperate for housing.

Grants, which used to be available for trailers, have been inundated and this help is no longer available, and unfortunately virtually no local affordable housing is available. About 200 affordable housing units are currently being built, but that doesn’t help those people in need now.

Thanks to local heroes like Brad Peceimer, 99 families have secured housing in trailers, RVs and “accessory dwelling units,” as Brad has also brought his expertise to homeowners looking to add units onto their existing property. Brad finds trailers, mostly by donation, repairs them and organizes their delivery, providing a safe warm secure place for these people.





Brad has spent over $60,000 yearly out of his own pocket providing this service to Nevada County residents. He has helped so many people that trailers that he has used to help people are being returned once these people find permanent homes.

For his 100th trailer, Brad is supporting a 58-year-old woman who has been living in her car for five years and has recently been diagnosed with diabetes. For this story, and out of respect for her privacy, we’ll call her “Marilyn.”

Marilyn is what we call one of our working poor, as she has not been able to secure housing and is employed, working very hard at a local laundromat. Despite working full-time, she cannot can’t find any housing.

After the recent December snowmeggedon event, when she had been living in her non-running car with two missing windows, she got frost-bite on her feet and toes. Medically, she was forced to have several toes amputated. With nowhere to go, she returned to her car, which caused further infection and further amputations on the second foot.

Brad has been a Type 1 childhood diabetic since his late teens, and is on the board of directors for the SweetLife Thrift store, which helps local people with diabetic support. He knows only too well the devastating effects this disease can have and how difficult it can be to get the disease under control. Without proper resources including access to food, shelter, hygiene, and medicine patients are at risk of amputation.

While he normally has donated trailers. Marilyn has an opportunity to live in the trailer park across from her work if she can get a trailer less than 10 years old.

This time Brad has taken on the challenge to raise the money to buy a trailer. He knows and believes in the local community — and the support that is out there to support each other.

Brad Peceimer, this local hero now in his 60th year in glorious Nevada County, is now facing his biggest challenge yet: to raise $8,200 in two weeks to get Marilyn situated.

There is a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with these efforts at: https://gofund.me/5df42bb2 .

Donations can also be made utilizing PayPal to Brad’s email at Brad.Peceimer@gmail.com . Please signify this donation is to be used for “Marilyn’s Trailer.”

Brad has told us that the true heroes here are the residents of this county who have produced the tools for him to utilize in helping people, and he’s just “the conduit for making these things possible.”

“Last year we had a number of families that I was able to get into safe a secure living living space such as a RV or travel trailer, and the vast majority of these efforts in the being able to help people was provided by our friends, neighbors, and in many cases by people who’d I’d never met before,” said Brad. “I had a very gracious person who helped with my efforts by setting up a GoFundMe which should greatly facilitate these efforts, but this past week I received two messages from people who received living accommodations early last year. Both of these families have been able to secure a real long term space, and have returned these gifts, which have gone back into our efforts and will be delivered tomorrow to new families.

“I want to thank both of these families and congratulate them and hope for the very best as living out of your car is not what I hope anyone will be doing this next year,” Brad continued. “Even though I have full time employment from a truly exciting company, I will continue with these efforts and look forward to the time when families, and especially children are safe from spending their nights curled up inside a cold car.”

James Clarke lives in Nevada City.