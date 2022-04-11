Jamal’s Journal: All hands on deck





Greetings, everyone! As we all know, our community was hit by a major snow storm over the Christmas holiday. As we moved into the New Year, many were without power and struggling to stay warm.

Work crews were stretched thin as they continued to do their best to clear fallen trees, repair power lines, and get people back on the grid. We all held much concern for those affected in the aftermath of such a huge storm.

Many of us may be questioning how much of the damage and outages could have been avoided or at least mitigated. Many of us found ourselves unprepared for long periods without power, heat, and the ability to get to town for supplies. Many of us worried about loved ones with whom we could not communicate due to a lack of cell phone service, and many were affected for weeks afterwards.

Many people experienced fallen trees on homes and vehicles, along with long lines at the gas station as they refilled multiple gas cans for generator fuel.

As one can imagine, this storm also affected local businesses and their employees. People were struggling just to get to work, stores were understaffed, and we were all being called to be more patient amid the stress caused by this storm. Our homeless community members were at more risk. All of this was happening against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So is there any good news to speak of? Of course there is! It has given me great joy to witness our community come together for each other in this difficult time. I myself was one of the beneficiaries of such loving community support. Fortunately, I was only out of power for a couple of days and had to use a little propane heater to stay warm. Like many others, I was under prepared with only enough propane for about 24 hours.

Thankfully my neighbors across the street were able to gift me the use of their propane tank. I also received another tank from my cousin, who came through my neighborhood, delivering gas to his mother-in-law.

This is just my story, and I have heard so many more! I continued to see local people offering help through social media platforms. People with four-wheel drive were offering to bring firewood, gas, food, and other supplies to people in need.

Community members were helping to cut fallen trees, removing them from the roads and driveways, making it easier for folks to get around, and assisting work crews in efforts to restore power.

Community members were offering their homes for people if they needed a hot meal and a shower, or even just some respite from the cold.

It seems that most folks adopted an “all hands on deck” kind of attitude! I am so grateful that we have such a loving community.

I would also like to share with you what I have not seen. With all of the efforts to support our neighbors, I have seen zero qualifiers to receive that help. I have not heard of any situations in which people have said, “I will help you if …”

Color didn’t matter. Gender/identity didn’t matter. Religious views didn’t matter. No one was asked about their political views. I doubt that anyone’s views on COVID-19 played a major role in offering or receiving help.

Imagine that! Our common bond in our humanity seems to be the most important idea in times of crisis.

I have heard it said that when things are at their worst, we humans are at our best! I would like to suggest that this is who we are at our core. We are kind, thoughtful, loving, supportive and eager to help one another.

It seems that it takes a major crisis or disaster in order for us to remember who we are.

I am truly grateful to be a witness to such loving acts of care and kindness, and unconditional love. Let’s congratulate ourselves, and keep it going, whether in crisis or not!

Jamal Walker is a 30-year resident of Grass Valley, co-founder of the local anti-bias group Creating Communities Beyond Bias, and the community relations coordinator for the city of Grass Valley. He will file periodic reports on his observations. Email him at Jwalker@gvpd.net .