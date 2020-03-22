Jackie Turner: Acres of Hope seeking donations

Along with the rest of the world, our thoughts have been reeling this last week trying to keep up with and avoid the coronavirus all at the same time … and not be afraid.

As you can imagine, nonprofits like Acres of Hope in Auburn are dependent on community support for funding and needing to cancel all of our public events in the near future has greatly impacted that source of needed revenue. In just the last few days, we have seen more than a dozen large fundraising events and outreach opportunities vanish from the calendar.

Obviously keeping us all safe, healthy and happy is the greatest priority. So while sitting in pseudo-quarantine we put our heads together to try to come up with a way that our community can keep themselves safe and healthy and still support the end of homeless for women and children at Acres of Hope.

The families of Acres of Hope are doing the hard work to renew their lives each and every day. You have watched with us, through each picture, and article read the stories of transformation. It is the child who comes out of hiding and shouts out with arms wide open, “I love you.” It’s the little boy who jumps up in the arms of his angel grandpa and says, “I missed you yesterday,” just because he missed one day from Acres of Hope. It is the mothers who have finished their education, stepped into the work force, and are set for graduating Acres of Hope to move into their own homes. Each of our Acres of Hope mothers and their children remind us with the power of their stories of transformation as they break the cycles of homelessness and the root issues that caused it. Today, we ask you to join us in telling a story of hope. Your story.

Introducing “300 Stories of Hope” — we’re looking for 300 individuals, families, teams, companies, churches and community organizations that are ready to put their actions to work to each raise $1,000 (or more) to help us expand our campus. Being able to add more cottages to our campus means getting more women and children off the streets and on their paths of renewal and restoration. For more information or to donate, visit https://www.acresofhopeonline.org.

Jackie Turner lives in Auburn.