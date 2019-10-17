Jack Sanchez: Help get fish to the City of Auburn

Currently, 84,000 cars pass Auburn each day, and when the fish are spawning in the two parks, Auburn will be the only city on the 3,000 miles of Interstate 80, San Francisco to New York City, where visitors can stop to see endangered steelhead and threatened salmon, all four runs, spawning one minute off Interstate 80 for up to four months each year.

In 2012 many groups including Placer County’s Placer Legacy, Granite Bay Flycasters, Bella Vista Foundation, SARSAS and others built a $1.2 M fish ladder on NID’s Lincoln Gauging Station, which enabled fish to reach NID’s Hemphill Dam, where through its inaction and incompetence of NID they remain blocked, even after NID spent $750,000 of customer and taxpayer money on Hemphill with no improvement for fish passage.

The City of Auburn spent $12 million on improving its water treatment plant to help fish survive in Auburn Ravine under the skilled leadership of Auburn City Council, Public Works Director Bernie Schroeder working with NexGen and Dan Rich. Auburn’s Award-Winning water treatment plant is state of the art.

Auburn Ravine fish need to have our community show up Saturday, Oct. 19, at Lincoln City Hall at 10 a.m. to march to NID’s Hemphill Dam, which blocks all the steelhead and salmon in Auburn Ravine from reaching prime spawning gravels and the City of Auburn to Spawn in Ashford and Auburn School Park Preserve, between City Hall and Placer High School near the Court House, in Center of Auburn.

The march is a way We the People can tell NID to stop negatively impacting our City of Auburn and do the right thing for fish and for the people of Auburn. It does not take a genius to see the economic boon to the City of Auburn. The march is a way for We the People to help make this plan a reality.

Margaret Mead said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” Please become that small group that changes our world for the better.

Only, We the People, can take charge of our environment and its creatures. Join the March!

Jack L. Sanchez lives in Auburn.