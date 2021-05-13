J. Ray Kennedy: Election bind not quite so tight

I write in response to Terry McAteer’s April 27 guest column, “California faces election nightmare.“ This response is my own and not an official response from the full California Citizens Redistricting Commission.

Thanks to the Legislature and a number of civic groups, California isn’t in quite the bind that people might imagine, and certainly in much better shape than the many other states that are still seeking a solution to the delay in the release of redistricting data.

The California Supreme Court ruled on July 17, 2020, in Legislature v. Padilla that the Aug. 15 deadline in the state Constitution should be extended to ensure that the California Citizens Redistricting Commission has the time necessary to draw the new maps.

The court stipulated that the commission should have until Dec. 15 if the census results are released to the state by July 31, and that the Dec. 15 deadline should be further extended by one day for each day after the July 31 date until the state receives the census results.

Thus, if the state receives census results two weeks after July 31, the adjusted deadline for submitting the approved final maps to the secretary of state would be two weeks after Dec. 15. If the state receives census results 60 days after July 31, the adjusted deadline for submitting the approved final maps to the secretary of state would be 60 days after Dec. 15.

The court also stated: “In the event that an additional extension of time risks interference with the timeline for conducting elections, appropriate parties may seek further relief in this court.”

The commission is in contact with the Office of the Secretary of State and the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials regarding the timeline issues.

Matt Rexroad is cited as “a political consultant to the redistricting commission.” Mr. Rexroad may be a political consultant to one of the many local redistricting commissions here in California, but he is not a political consultant to the California Citizens Redistricting Commission — we do not have any political consultants working for us.

J. Ray Kennedy is a commissioner for the California Citizens Redistricting Commission.