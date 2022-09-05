Is Nevada City prepared to pay the price?

The strong desire of many Nevada City residents to keep the town quaint and adorable has put the City Council in a difficult position: Bow to the wishes of residents or follow new state mandates on housing.

The council voted to accede to the desires of the backers of Measure W, knowing that they face the possibility of a legal challenge from the state.

The state hasn’t helped the decision-making process, declining to offer an opinion on the legality of the measure, but signaled how they might react if the measure passes in November.

As backers of the Historic Neighborhood District Initiative have made clear, they want to neutralize the impact of SB 9. Daniel Ketcham, president of the Nevada County Historical Society and a leading promoter of the measure, said SB 9 “takes away the public input” to preserve the essential character of the town.

The law makes it easier for property owners to split lots, convert homes into duplexes, or build second units on their property — up to four units that had one before — through a process that removes city officials’ discretion to arbitrarily reject denser housing.

The law is designed to address California’s need for more housing, but communities throughout the state view the statute as taking control of local neighborhoods and altering the character of their towns.

If Nevada City is nothing else, it is protective of the character of its town. Since the creation of the town’s historic district more than 50 years ago, residents have worked hard to create a Disney version of the “Queen of the Northern Mines.”

In the process, they have limited the ability to create new housing and remodel existing ones. I recall a case several years ago when the owner of a property in the historic district was denied a permit to jack up a house so he could put a foundation under it. It didn’t matter that nobody could see the improvement.

Legislators are under intense pressure from voters who consistently rank unaffordable housing and homelessness as top problems they want solved, and they responded in the final days of the recent legislative session with three more bills designed to make it easier to build more housing.

Bills awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s approval will open up large swaths of commercial land for new housing construction, eliminate minimum parking requirements for new homes near transit, and make it easier to build backyard in-law units.

Like everybody else in the state, Nevada City is expected to do its part to solve the state’s housing crisis, and Attorney General Rob Bonta has made it clear that he will challenge local attempts to thwart the provisions of SB 9. He has already forced Woodside, Pasadena and other cities to back down from creating historic districts and other impediments to the implementation of SB 9.

The City Council voted 4-1 on Aug. 10 to put the measure on the November ballot, even after receiving a hint of how the state will view the measure if it passes.

City Attorney Dean Pucci asked Assistant Attorney General Matt Struhar in early August for the state’s position on the measure. Struhar told Pucci on August 8 — two days before the council vote — to look at the letter sent to Pasadena.

The letter, written in December by Struhar to the mayor of Pasadena, was in response to an emergency ordinance that would have created historic “landmark districts” similar to what Measure W is proposing, exempting those areas from the provisions of SB 9.

Struhar wrote the mayor the city was in violation of two government codes by passing an ordinance “that prohibits the application of SB 9 in any part of the city designated as a ‘landmark district.’”

“…we have concluded that Pasadena’s urgency ordinance violates…the letter of SB 9. Accordingly, we request the city take prompt action to repeal and/or amend the ordinance to be consistent with state law, and do so no later than 30 days after this letter.”

While he didn’t say so explicitly, Struhar made it pretty clear how the Attorney General would view passage of the Nevada City initiative.

Mayor Doug Fleming said members of the council were briefed on the exchange with Struhar before voting. “We were actually hoping to get something specific in writing to help guide our decision,” he wrote in an email.

“If they came out and said it was problematic and they would come after us legally, that would have helped our deliberations. Unfortunately, all they did was send the letter.”

Fleming conceded that much of the concern and confusion about the council’s position is due to their own silence on the issue. “That is driven by the city attorney’s admonishments and potentially subjecting the city to liability no matter what we say.”

Fleming, the only lawyer on the council, pointed out that if Measure W passed and went unchallenged by the state, it would open up a floodgate of similar ordinances from other cities. “I think we are in a really difficult position legally,” he said. “This whole voter initiative is fraught with potential liability.”

The council had four options, including delaying the vote until June 2024 and ordering a study to thoroughly vet the ramifications of the initiative. For reasons they haven’t articulated, the council decided to give the backers what they wanted as soon as possible.

The council acceded to the strong desire of many residents to keep the town as it is. If Measure W passes, we will see if a town that needs outside help to provide adequate police and fire protection is willing to pay the legal fees to fight the state to preserve its picture book town.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com

