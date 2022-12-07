Tom Durkin: In the belly of the beast





You have to work within the system to change the system. When I was in my 20s, I thought that was an incredibly bad idea.

Over the years I’ve learned the people who told me that were right – and wrong.

What I’ve learned is that it’s good to work within the system as long as you’re changing the system for the better. But it’s bad if the system is changing you for the worse.

That’s why I left Hollywood in 1979.

I came to the Sierra Nevada foothills to build houses with my friends. My truck blew up, my power tools burned out, and all I had left was a bicycle, a camera and a typewriter.

I’d given up screenwriting, but not writing. The Auburn Journal had word processors, and I had a jones to get my fingers on this new power tool for writers.

My subsequent journalism career took me all the way from a small-town newspaper to legal and legislative analysis in Sacramento – and back to a small-town newspaper.

Throughout it all, I’ve learned that even nice guys like me have to be tough. You must follow a story where it takes you even if you don’t want to go there. And some people really don’t want you to go there because what you report makes them look bad.

Working in journalism is akin to being in the belly of the beast. Journalists tend to be predatory. It’s just in our nature – and it’s our job. We go after the truth, and people who get in the way of the truth can get bitten or even eaten alive.

NEWS HAPPENS

Sometimes, a story comes to you that you can’t ignore. Because it’s real news that must be told. To blow it off would be an abdication of your responsibility as a journalist.

As I’ve reported in my three previous columns, Nevada County Code Compliance is evicting four families – mostly low-income, single mothers and children — from safe housing when there is no housing to go to. Furthermore, Code Compliance is requiring Tanya Scarlett, the property owner, to destroy the housing, which is causing her severe financial hardship.

Originally, I tried to sell the story to The Union as a straight news report. The Union said no. I was told I was “too close” to the story.

At first, I was furious, pissed off and angry because this is real news! But now, I’m grateful. What would have probably been a one-off, front-page news story has turned into a rolling investigative series revealing the alarming lack of accountability of Nevada County Code Compliance Division, the alleged misconduct of at least one code compliance officer and the seeming indifference of the Board of Supervisors.

I’ve written two columns on this story and mentioned it in another column. I’m not done with this expose. Read on.

TRUTH TO POWER

Several weeks ago, I wrote a detailed letter about the Scarlett case expressing my concerns and asking specific questions to Nevada County Supervisors Hall, Scofield, Hoek, Miller and Hardy; Supervisor-elect Swarthout and County CEO Lehman. The email was copied to County Counsel Kit Elliott and Community Development Agency Director Trisha Tillotson, who is in charge of Code Compliance..

To their credit, both Tillotson and Elliott chose to respond to me. I invited Trisha to meet with me so I could give her and Code Compliance a fair hearing and of course, ask a few questions. I am delighted to report that I will have a meeting with both of them Dec. 12.

As for the supervisors and county officer? … Crickets.

A colleague told me, “Keine Antwort ist eine Antwort.” That’s German for “no answer is an answer.” This non-answer leads me to speculate on why they’re not responding to legitimate questions from the news media.

1. Maybe they approve of the eviction of four families into likely homelessness and the destruction of safe housing.

2. Perhaps they just don’t care.

3. They don’t have a good answer.

During all this, people have called and written to me about this. There’s a firestorm of outrage and protest on social media about what Code Compliance is doing to Scarlett and her tenants – as well as other complaints about unfair treatment by Code Compliance.

While I appreciate all the support, I’m thinking the supervisors and CEO don’t need to hear from me.

They need to hear from you.

Tell them how outraged you are that Code Compliance is evicting single mothers and children when the county knows there is no available housing and the county’s top homeless priority is to prevent more people from becoming homeless.

Ask them: Why are there no quarterly or yearly reports on Code Compliance activities?

Why doesn’t Code Compliance report how many people they are evicting?

Why is Code Compliance allowed to operate without any meaningful oversight?

Maybe if enough of us write or call, the supervisors will realize they must answer to their constituents and hold Code Compliance accountable.

I’m here to change the system. Join me, but be civil about it.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.net .