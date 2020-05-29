Holli Diel: An open letter to Sheriff Moon

Are you a “constitutional sheriff?” I ask because we need our sheriffs more now than ever. Will you take a stand in agreement with Sheriff William Honsal?, “As sheriff,” he said, “I am the protector of constitutional rights in Humboldt County, and if an order is issued that I believe violates our constitutional rights, I will not enforce it.”

This sheriff is one of several incredible “Constitutional Sheriffs” taking a stand for freedom. What future will you leave for your children, a free society, or a society led by tyrants?

Nevada County is long overdue for a “course correct!” According to the MyNevadaCounty.com website, Nevada County had 41 confirmed coronavirus cases as of May 20 with 40 recovered, and one death.

Given these numbers, this lockdown should have never happened. There has never been a global lockdown initiated for the common flu or tuberculosis and the numbers are far worse. Why are government shutdowns considered catastrophic, but governments that forcibly shut down our lives, jobs, and businesses considered prudent and responsible?

Stand up for all of us before we no longer have anything to stand up for.

The media’s data has been inaccurate at best; purposely overblown to justify government overreach. Stop Gov. Newsom’s unconstitutional mandates, which threaten to destroy Nevada County’s food supply, small businesses, medical autonomy, access to healthcare, religious gatherings, privacy rights and fellowship.

When the parroted phrase, “new normal” is riddled with starvation, depression, suicide, domestic abuse, child abuse, imprisonment, arrests, government spying, and pure desperation, any virus is going to look preferable to the world you either helped facilitate or helped stop.

Health is each human being’s personal responsibility, not that of government. Is the affirmation “My body, my choice,” only applicable to sexual assault, or could it have a wider meaning in the protection of our most valuable possession — our physical bodies? Go ahead, wear a mask, however, wearing a mask to avoid catching a virus is like erecting a chain-link fence to stop mosquitoes. And, if you’re an individual convinced the vaccines are safe and effective then, by all means, get a vaccine. Many people get the flu vaccine and still, 80,000 people died of the flu 2017 to 2018 (CDC), so what can we expect from the coronavirus vaccine?

Life is full of risks; trains, planes and automobiles, bacteria, and viruses, many of which spread before symptoms manifest and after they subside. We have a right to receive or refuse vaccines. If a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine arrives, will you, Sheriff Moon, be instructing local police to arrest dissenters or to stand down? In any tyrannical scenario, I hope your actions will be to follow the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and protect us. Please do not allow fear promoted by big media and political policies, devoid of scientifically accurate data, to destroy Nevada County and ruin lives.

As for myself, I do not consent and I will not participate in this drill designed to bring ruination nor will I lend support or comply with this massive governmental overreach by Gov. Newsom that threatens our liberty and prosperity. By all means, if you as an individual want to stay home, then stay home. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you want to avoid large crowds, avoid large crowds. That is your right as an individual. However, as an individual with an equal right to self-determination, I am not required to descend into poverty for you. I am not required to abstain from human contact for you. I am not required to shop alone, with or without my kids, for you.

The “powers-that-shouldn’t-be” will surely try to erode our constitutional rights again! Please do not allow the media repeated phrase, “second phase” to repeat all of this insanity again come fall.

All businesses are essential. Stop the stripping of our liberties and freedoms. Stand up for all of us before we no longer have anything to stand up for.

“The man who trades freedom for security does not deserve, nor will he ever receive, either.”

– Benjamin Franklin

Holli Diel lives in Grass Valley.