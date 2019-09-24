Hock Tjoa: The ‘Thucydides Trap’

Graham Allison published in 2017 “Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’s Trap?” Professor of government at Harvard and former assistant secretary of defense, Allison is familiar to foreign and defense policy experts.

But a few reviewers have found “the Thucydides Trap” gimmicky.

Thucydides was the author of the History of the Peloponnesian Wars (431 to 404 B.C.). He was a thoughtful participant through much of those wars between Sparta and Athens with their respective allies. Many have since studied the history for its insights into the conduct of the war and its realistic assessment of the motives of the participants. But the Greek historian, who pronounced most famously that “the strong do what they can, the weak suffer what they must,” never discussed anything that remotely resembled a “trap.”

He did say “the growth of the power of Athens, and the alarm which this inspired in Sparta, made war inevitable” (Thuc. 1.23.6). This is Allison’s refrain in his book about the U. S. and China. To shore up his argument, Allison cites 16 instances during the last 500 years of world/European history when a ruling power had to confront a rising one. War resulted in 12 cases.

Allison argues that “war between the United States and China in the decades ahead is not just possible, but much more likely than currently recognized.”

It is not necessary to believe in any theory of causality or historical inevitability to grasp the idea that any time a ruling power meets a rising one, the circumstances might be combustible. Allison argues that “war between the United States and China in the decades ahead is not just possible, but much more likely than currently recognized.”

During the 40 years since Mao died, United States’ GDP increased from $2 trillion in 1977 to $20 trillion in 2017, a tenfold increase. China’s barely registered at the world’s counters with $150 billion in 1977. But 40 years later, it was $12 trillion, an 80-fold increase. Perhaps it was not wise to announce as President Xi did, that he wanted “Made in China” to be the slogan of her industrial policy. But no one can ignore the evidence in ports worldwide of the containers, cranes, and growing trade deficits that accompanied the changes on the international trade scene. Something similar occurred in 1989, when “The Japan that can say No: Why Japan will be First Among Equals” notion/slogan appeared, and challenged the U.S. and Europe. Then, Japan’s GDP was $3 trillion while the United States’ was $5.7 trillion.

Thucydides did not enunciate a law of nature, nor can Allison show that the 16 case studies he studiously analyzed in Appendix 1 “Thucydides Trap Case File” of his book add up to anything remotely like one. He cheerfully admits (in Appendix 2, “Seven Straw Men”) that the data set is too small and that the actual situations in the case file were more complicated — they always are.

Of the rising versus ruling power conflicts analyzed by Allison that did not end in war, only one seems relevant. The U.S. and the Soviet Union confronted each other in a cold war for decades in the previous century and each side piled up nuclear weapons while analysts on all sides pronounced a stalemate due to “Mutually Assured Destruction.”

The current back and forth over trade tariffs obscures a graver threat. China has extended a hypothetical “nine em dash line” around its preferred zone of dominance in the South China Sea. A Chinese Monroe doctrine would be an imperfect but perhaps recognizable analogy. That line roughly coincides with the First Island Chain stretching from the western shore of Japanese islands to that of the Philippines. This chain figures prominently in writings about U.S. naval strategy. For 60 years the U.S. Seventh Fleet sailed in and out of the island chain to project American power and perhaps sovereignty.

That sovereignty is today denied and the power challenged by anti-ship missiles based on the Chinese mainland. These missiles are said to reach beyond the island chain, having a range of 1,000 miles, less than the distance between Washington D.C. and Havana. China with its 30 nuclear warheads has always asserted that it would never be the first to use these weapons. The U.S. has at least 6,000 warheads.

Professor Allison warned that in one year of nonnuclear war (according to a 2016 Rand analysis) the U.S. would lose 10% of its GDP and China 35%. On the possibility of nuclear war he forecast, perhaps with fingers crossed, that “Chinese and American leaders know they cannot let that happen.”

Hock G. Tjoa lives in Penn Valley.